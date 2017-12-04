Best bet: SLAM CHOWDER (3)

Best value: THREE GOALS (8)

FIRST: Sandy Belle returns to dirt and projects as the speed of the speed with aggressive ride. Short Kakes owns razor-sharp form and an advantageous stalker’s style; very dangerous. Avery Maeve wheels back in a hurry after game placing this past Friday; very interesting.

SECOND: Port Arch displayed good speed when a useful sixth in debut; tighter today. Summer Mischief owns fast figures and makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; likely underlay. Run for Boston is riding an improving line on the numbers; worth long look.

THIRD: Slam Chowder logged swift late-pace figure when a visually impressive winner last out; pairs up. Marnesia Big Girl gets confident price hike after front-running score in last; very dangerous. Josephine’s Moment is speedy and rested; don’t ignore.

FOURTH: Madeline’s Hope made forward move on the numbers when a wide fourth in last; more to come. Free Kitty was a clear-cut second in last; logical, short-priced threat. Special Risk drops two price levels and returns to dirt; very interesting.

FIFTH: Have At It owns fast late-pace figures and is training swiftly for first start in 55 days; rail draw seals the deal. Looking Ready is fleet-footed and will prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Call Me, a Pletcher/Repole claim, moves to grass after dominant maiden victory on dirt last time; must consider.

SIXTH: Anne’s Song notched three tightly grouped works since late-running fourth in debut; good effort to build on. Viradia was a game second when 2-1 last time; for chalk lovers only. Split Time debuts for Linda Rice; follow the money.

SEVENTH: Ethan Hunt tallied improved final fraction when a determined winner in last start; more to give. Rock Doc logged swift internal numbers in last and consistently delivers strong efforts; be no surprise. Danebury owns fast figures and is training sharply for first start since January; more than good enough if primed for best.

EIGHTH: Three Goals displayed improved speed when a strong third in last; controlling front-runner with hustling tactics. Panama Ed makes peak start of form cycle and could be the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues. Merger of Banks took forward steps on the numbers in all three starts; developing and dangerous.