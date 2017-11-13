Best bet: KILLYBEGS CAPTAIN (7)

Best value: SAMADI SKY (8)

FIRST: War Canoe made last-to-first rally to win Nov. 5; more to come. Ultimate Cause also won last and has trained sharply in the interim; very playable. Hope’s Roar, another last-race winner, must be factored into the mix if price is generous.

SECOND: Loose got loose on the lead when a wire-to-wire winner last out; solid recent works seals the deal. Anna Rae returns to dirt and adds blinkers; bounce-back potential. Three Eighty Eight wheels back in a hurry after failing to beat a runner in tougher field last week; don’t ignore.

THIRD: Factorial is firing bullets for first start in 48 days; primed and ready. Mini Miles is speedy and can prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Repetitious is riding a forward line on the numbers; worth long look.

FOURTH: Foreign Affair owns fast late-pace figures and should be aided by today’s longer trip. Dynamic War is fleet-footed and could play out as the dominant front-runner. Carry Your Heels is riding a forward line on the numbers and makes peak start of form cycle; very interesting.

FIFTH: Helooksthepart makes first start since claimed by Rudy Rodriguez after determined victory in last; owns field’s fastest late-pace figures. Too Fast to Pass went too fast on the lead when third behind top selection last time; don’t dismiss. Cinderela El Crome regressed in last after fast-figured win in prior; rebound threat.

SIXTH: Audible has trained with a purpose since late-running third in debut Sept. 27; more to give. Dark Ops tallied rapid internal and final numbers when second to a nine-length winner last time; very dangerous. Big Thicket gets Lasix and logged four tightly grouped works since debut; improvement predicted.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

SEVENTH: Killybegs Captain is speedy, rested and training swiftly; wire to wire. Shadow Rider packs potent late wallop and will be in the garden spot if top selection wilts in the lane. Portfolio Manager owns fast figures and is 1-for-1 at the Big A; likely underlay, however.

EIGHTH: Samadi Sky wheels back quickly and returns to main track after displaying improved speed on grass just 10 days ago; breakthrough effort predicted. Can You Diggit owns swift late-pace and final numbers and looms the prime beneficiary if front-end meltdown ensues. Fleet Irish was a last-to-first victor in most recent; must be factored into the mix.

NINTH: Subic Bay gets the meds and compiled tight training tab for first start since August; set for best. Julia’s Pride logged fast final fractions in both starts; big-time threat in the stretch. Fast Mama is working sharply for drop into maiden claimer for Chad Brown; logical, short-priced player. Kusama is improving with each start and will offer generous ticket; don’t overlook.