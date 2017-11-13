This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Steve Matthews’ Aqueduct selections for Thursday, Nov. 16

By Steve Matthews  steve.matthews@newsday.com
Best bet: OLD UPSTART (7)

Best value: GIFTED LADY (4)

FIRST: Arewehavingfunyet makes quick return and drops after even fourth last week; improvement predicted. Loyal Heart logged career-best number when winning only Big A start last spring; price will be tempting. Spa Town Parade makes third start of form cycle; don’t dismiss.

SECOND: Elegant Jem was compromised by slow splits when a late-running second in last; more to give. Grand Banks took backward step in last after pairing up placings in prior two; dangerous. Lady Love displayed improved speed in last; worth long look at long price.

THIRD: Splash of Sass gets class relief and packs potent late wallop on “A” effort. One More Song compiled tight work tab for first start since February; worth long look. Madame Barbarian makes swift comeback after non-threatening fifth last week; dangerous on best.

FOURTH: Gifted Lady notched two, crisp half-mile works since sprint tightener last time; main speed with aggressive ride today. Greatreviews compiled solid work slate for first start since March; very interesting. Pounds to Pennies has finished second in last two starts; underlay potential.

FIFTH: Cool as You Like packs potent late kick and is favorably posted outside in contentious field. Tainted Angel consistently delivers strong efforts; paltry price is the problem. Lady Bergen is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead.

SIXTH: Desert Isle notched swift 5-furlong workout since late-running fourth in debut at Keeneland; call based on price. Fly So High gets Lasix after earning rapid late-pace figure in debut; very dangerous. Miss Aliphant tallied fast internal and final numbers when a strong second in debut; regresses at short ticket today?

SEVENTH: Old Upstart is 3-for-4 on the Big A’s main track and fired 5-furlong bullet Nov. 9; primed for return to favorite surface. Point Hope gets confident two-level price boost after clear-cut win last time; razor-sharp and very dangerous. J S Bach owns fast numbers but drops after six-month layoff in first start since claimed; mixed message.

EIGHTH: Dream Doctor earned swift late-pace figure when circling the field en route to strong third last time; more to give. Speightful Kitten is quick from the gate and will prove tough top collar on a soft lead. Grand Sky regressed in last after winning prior two starts; more than good enough on best.

NINTH: Reconsider It has worked three times since faltering late last out; call based on price in tricky nightcap. Forever Rising was pace and position compromised when a better-than-it-looks fifth last time; very playable. Madame Ambassador could be sitting on forward move in third start of form cycle; very interesting. Paz the Wine is a continued disappointment at short odds; we’ll pass.

