Best bet: SALLISAW (1)

Best value: FACADE (6)

FIRST: Sallisaw logged four tightly spaced works since last start; return to dirt is added bonus. Two Down One to Go was a fast-figured, front-running winner just eight days ago; bounces today? Sparty Boy needed last and drops; don’t dismiss.

SECOND: St. Augustine exits two sprints and projects as the main speed with aggressive ride in first start going long. Tattered ships in for Alan Goldberg after game placings in last two; very dangerous. Marconi was purchased for $2 million as a yearling; good luck recouping that investment.

THIRD: St. Louie was a determined winner in last on Keeneland turf and owns two victories on Big A sod; versatile. Smooth Daddy was compromised by tough start last time; don’t ignore. Roman Approval is a serious front-end threat on best efforts.

FOURTH: Regalian adds blinkers and looms the controlling front-runner from cozy, outside post. High Risk Strategy runs late and could be the prime beneficiary if top selection wilts in the stretch. Outvoted has worked three times since improved third in last; right in the thick of this.

FIFTH: Gosilently is speedy and could capitalize on soft lead in less-than-stellar field. Appealing Briefs owns fast late-pace figures but has failed as the favorite in last three starts; you’ve been warned. Slewacandy is training sharply for the suddenly live Michelle Nevin stable; must consider.

SIXTH: Facade cuts back to 7 furlongs and should pack intensified late wallop. Full of Mine owns fast back figures and is firing bullets for first start since April; very interesting. Bunyaan’s best efforts place him squarely in the mix; good betting race.

SEVENTH: Awesome Quick owns sprinter’s speed and could secure uncontested lead with stretch to a mile. Weather Girl logs solid late-pace figure and drops after tough trip last time; very dangerous. Sugar Mags took backward step in last after fast-numbered win in prior; bounce-back threat.

EIGHTH: Alabama Bound is fleet-footed and notched half-mile drill since last race; price play in wide-open field. Same Kinda Crazy could be in the garden spot if fractions get hot and hectic. High Jingo (owns speed) and Objective Complete (fast numbers in all four starts) are both below the AE line but must be factored into the mix if able to scratch into body of the race.

NINTH: Party Spot logged two, half-mile drills since improved placing in last; more to give. Hay Field has finished second by a nose in last two starts; could easily take this. Desert Affair owns five seconds and six thirds from 15 starts; lacks will to win? Madeline’s Hope is riding a forward line on the numbers; price will be tempting.