Best bet: LA MONEDA (4)

Best value: EXTINCT CHARM (7)

FIRST: Exchanging Secrets was a fast-figured fourth versus pricier last time at Laurel; nice fit with the locals at this level. Lil Renegade could impact at generous price if pace meltdown ensues. Navajo Kitten took backward step in last after surging win in prior; bounce-back threat.

SECOND: Dream Passage is riding a forward line on late-pace and final figures. Grand Banks is 0-for-16 but owns fast numbers on best efforts. Piquet has the benefit of the rail on tight-turn turf course.

THIRD: Midnight Las Vegas has trained with a purpose since pop and stop in debut; drop into maiden claimer seals the deal. Maimo is another that has worked sharply since non-threatening debut; don’t ignore. Call Me fits the profile of top two selections (working well since first start); must be factored into the mix.

FOURTH: La Moneda notched solid final fraction when winning second straight last out; more to come. Driven by Speed owns sprinter’s speed and has won three of last five starts; very dangerous. Bonita Springs drops after improved sixth in last; very interesting.

FIFTH: Tiz Super is speedy and projects as the controlling front-runner with seven-pound bug in the saddle; rates close call. Curiousncuriouser compiled eye-catching work slate for first start since April; very playable. Stars Wilburn exits clear-cut maiden score in last at Parx; price will be tempting.

SIXTH: Questeq was compromised by soft splits when fourth in key race last time; call based on price potential. Lion in Wait logged front-running wins in last two starts; could easily take another. Tisbury received perfect setup when dead heating for the win Nov. 18; must be considered.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

SEVENTH: Extinct Charm got his game back when besting cheaper at Finger Lakes last time; more to come. Governor Malibu should pack amplified late wallop with slight cutback in distance. Alex the Terror is fleet-footed, fresh and is 3-for-4 at the Big A; worth long look.

EIGHTH: Nobody Move made seven-wide rally en route to hard-charging victory last time; pairs up at a price. Loki’s Vengeance is firing bullets for first start since May; more than good enough if ready for best. Sudden Surprise regressed in last after winning three in a row; dangerous on the rebound.

NINTH: Tizza Temper was a useful sixth in first start since three-month absence last out; duly tightened and ready for breakthrough. Lulu’s Pom Pom bested top selection by more than five lengths when third as the favorite Oct. 21; logical, short-priced threat. Town Fair is speedy and notched career-best effort on Big A sod last fall; very interesting. Youth Gone Wild runs late and could be in the garden spot if fractions get fast and furious.