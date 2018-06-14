TODAY'S PAPER
Steve Matthews’ Belmont selections for Saturday, June 16

By Steve Matthews
Best Bet: HONEY DONT (5); Best Value: CANARSIE KID (7)

FIRST: Patriotic Endeavor wheels back in a hurry and drops after even fourth last Sunday; forward move predicted. Timely Tradition also gets class relief and makes second start since five-month layoff; dangerous. Arewehavingfunyet returns to dirt and adds blinkers; wake-up potential.

SECOND: Lord of Love is training with a purpose for first start since April and packs potent wallop on “A” game. Changewilldoyagood is speedy and gets favorable cutback to 7 furlongs. Manoffire would be aided by pace meltdown; don’t ignore.

THIRD: Princess Maeve bested a next-out winner when a game second in last; more to give. Reata’s Reward is fleet-footed and drops; big-time, front-end danger. Princess Mikayah owns fast back figures and will offer fat ticket; worth long look.

FOURTH: Danceland was a strong second in lone start on Belmont grass and is working sharply for first outing since April. Chubby Star logs swift late-pace figures on best races; very interesting. Lion in Wait is speedy and riding a two-race winning streak; right in the thick of this.

FIFTH: Honey Dont compiled eye-catching work slate for first start since November; primed and ready. Tiz Morning moves to grass after tallying solid final fraction in debut at Gulfstream; very interesting. Clear N Convincing is fresh and hails from Chad Brown barn; any questions?

SIXTH: Two Down One to Go is rested and projects as the speed of the speed with aggressive ride. Nominal Dollars drops after finishing second in last two starts; dangerous. Missle Bomb upped record to 2-for-2 at Belmont Park when a fast-figured, front-running winner in last; logical, short-priced player.

SEVENTH: Canarsie Kid is training swiftly for first start since November and looms the controlling front-runner with top-notch speed rider aboard. Tale of E Dubai also is quick from the gate and must be given a long look. Our Independence could be ideally positioned in the stalker’s seat if fractions get fast and furious.

EIGHTH: Compagno logged clear-cut victory in first start on Belmont turf; pairs up. Kulin Rock owns swift late-pace numbers on best efforts; dangerous. Lunaire was compromised by wide trip last time; don’t dismiss. Hembree owns a second and a third in two starts on Big B sod; must be factored into the mix.

NINTH: Absatootly is working impressively for first start since January; ready to roll. Still Three has won with ease in both career starts; very dangerous. Bluegrass Flag can prove to be a very tough customer when able to secure unchallenged lead; don’t ignore.

TENTH: Ferrad’s Party never delivered on heavy tote support when a tough-trip eighth in last; recoups losses. Tammany Giant regressed in last after game placing in previous start; rebound threat. Causforcelebration has finished second at short odds in last two starts; continues trend? Casa Rae was done in by sizzling splits last out; worth long look at long price.

