TODAY'S PAPER
58° Good Evening
58° Good Evening
SportsHorseracing

Justify gallops for first time since Kentucky Derby win

The odds-on favorite for the Preakness showed no signs of the minor irritation in his left hind foot that surfaced Sunday morning.

By Ed McNamara ed.mcnamara@newsday.com @81tracks
Print

Justify, the odds-on favorite for the May 19 Preakness, galloped Thursday at Churchill Downs for the first time since his Kentucky Derby win Saturday.

Jimmy Barnes, Bob Baffert’s assistant trainer, said, “He galloped perfect, came back perfect,” showing no signs of the minor irritation in his left hind foot that surfaced Sunday morning.

Challenging Justify at Pimlico will be Derby also-rans Bravazo (sixth) and Bolt d’Oro (12th) plus new shooters Quip, Sporting Chance and Diamond King. Good Magic, the Derby runner-up, and Lone Sailor (eighth) are possibilities.

New York Sports

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning passes the Eli Manning memorabilia fraud case set to begin
Paul Perkins of the Giants carries the ball Giants waive running back Paul Perkins
Tim Tebow, playing for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Tebow holding his own with Double-A Binghamton
UTEP offensive lineman Will Hernandez participates in a Giants rookie Hernandez has overcome bleak past
Teammates congratulate Stony Brook's Kylie Ohlmiller after a NCAA women’s lacrosse tournament schedule 2018
Aaron Judge, right, celebrates his eighth inning two-run Lennon: Whole lotta shaking going on at the Stadium