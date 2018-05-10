Justify, the odds-on favorite for the May 19 Preakness, galloped Thursday at Churchill Downs for the first time since his Kentucky Derby win Saturday.

Jimmy Barnes, Bob Baffert’s assistant trainer, said, “He galloped perfect, came back perfect,” showing no signs of the minor irritation in his left hind foot that surfaced Sunday morning.

Challenging Justify at Pimlico will be Derby also-rans Bravazo (sixth) and Bolt d’Oro (12th) plus new shooters Quip, Sporting Chance and Diamond King. Good Magic, the Derby runner-up, and Lone Sailor (eighth) are possibilities.