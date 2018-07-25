He’ll always be the perfect racehorse, because we’ll never see him run again.

Undefeated Triple Crown winner Justify has been retired from racing, it was announced Wednesday afternoon. The news came as no surprise, because the big chestnut colt is suffering from a minor ankle problem and had not had a timed workout after the June 9 Belmont Stakes.

“Justify had some filling in his ankle, and he is just not responding quick enough for a fall campaign,” trainer Bob Baffert said in a statement. “We all wanted to see Justify run again, but ultimately it is my responsibility to make sure he is perfect. Without 60 to 90 days, I can’t be definite.”

Campaigned by WinStar Farm, China Horse Club, Head of Plains Partners LLC and Starlight Racing, Justify was 6-for-6 in less than four months after debuting Feb. 18. He is the only Triple Crown hero who never ran as a 2-year-old, and only the second to sweep the 3-year-old classics while undefeated. Seattle Slew did it in 1977. Justify also is the first Derby winner who was unraced at 2 since Apollo in 1882.

“He is an incredible horse and we are very disappointed he can’t run again,” WinStar owner Kenny Troutt said. “All things happen for a reason, and we are blessed to have raced him to be the 13th Triple Crown winner in history.”

Hall of Fame jockey Mike Smith rode him in his final five races.

“Like everyone else, I am disappointed he won’t run again, but I am thankful he came into my life,” Smith said. “There was never a time when I rode him that I felt like I was going to get beat. There was no horse who could run with him without sacrificing themselves, and there was no horse who could come get him. He truly is a gift from God.”

Elliott Walden, the president and CEO of WinStar, said: “The timing is bad for another start in 2018, and therefore, we have to retire him.

“Like American Pharoah, we can’t take the risk of running Justify as a four-year-old. We all wanted him to finish his career in the Breeders’ Cup Classic, but it was not meant to be. As has been reported, there is a possible sale to Coolmore in place, but that won’t be finalized until a later date.”

Justify will parade at Del Mar, near San Diego, on Saturday before traveling to WinStar in Versailles, Kentucky.