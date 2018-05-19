BALTIMORE — Justify won the Preakness on Saturday evening at Pimlico Downs.

Justify and Good Magic battled head to head for much of the race before Justify pulled away toward the end for the win. Bravazo took second, Tenfold third and Good Magic fourth.

On June 9 at Belmont Park, Justify will try to become the 13th horse to win horseracing’s Triple Crown — the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont Stakes.

Three years ago, trainer Bob Baffert guided American Pharoah to the first sweep of the 3-year-old classics since Affirmed did it in 1978. The other Triple Crown winners: Sir Barton (1919), Gallant Fox (1930), Omaha (1935), War Admiral (1937), Whirlaway (1941), Count Fleet (1943), Assault (1946), Citation (1948), Secretariat (1973) and Seattle Slew (1977).

Baffert said his late father, Bill, was his racing mentor and that he learned “by trial and error, mostly error.” He compared his equine education to figuring out how to play the guitar by ear. After years of practice, he became a virtuoso.

Before the Derby, there was endless buzz about how Apollo in 1882 was its last winner who didn’t race as a 2-year-old. D. Wayne Lukas, who trains Bravazo and Sporting Chance, said if anyone could reverse that curse, it was Baffert.

“Bob is an excellent horseman. He gets nice horses and he knows what to do with them,” Lukas said. “I have developed a deep friendship with him, and he’s the heir apparent to all these records.

“Someone asked me about the 14 Triple Crown wins. I mean, Bob is going to roll right past that.”

WinStar Farm of Versailles, Kentucky, co-owns both Justify and Quip. In a strange twist, WinStar had Quip’s trainer, Rodolphe Brisset, teach Justify the basics last year at Keeneland before sending the future superstar to Baffert’s California base in the fall. The transplanted Frenchman galloped and worked out Justify, helping to develop the monster his little colt confronted at Pimlico.

“It would be lying to say we knew Justify was going to be this,” Brisset said. “He was a little bit immature physically, a little bit of a baby, but he was a pleasure to be around. Everything we asked him to do, he did it with ease.”