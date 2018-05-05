Justify wins 144th Kentucky Derby

Justify won a muddy Kentucky Derby by two-and-a-half lengths over Good Magic and Audible.

Justify, who won in 2:04.20, was the favorite at 5-2 odds and paid $7.80 to win. Second-place finisher Good Magic (9-2) paid $9.20 to place, and Audible (7-1) paid $5.80 to show.

The $2 exacta paid $69.60, the $1 trifecta paid $141.10 and a $1 superfecta paid a whopping $19,168.20.

It’s the fifth Derby win for Bob Baffert, Justify’s trainer. Baffert also trained 2015 Triple Crown winner American Pharoah.

The announced attendance at Churchill Downs was 157,813.

The consensus was that the 144th Derby field was the best this century, with depth and talent rare in the annual gathering of 3-year-old thoroughbreds on the first Saturday in May.

Jeff Siegel, xbtv.com’s standout handicapper, said, “Any one of eight horses could win it and not shock anybody.’’

Justify and Magnum Moon were undefeated, but neither raced last year. No Derby winner since 1882 (not a typo) had made his or her career debut at 3. Mendelssohn won Dubai’s U.A.E. Derby by 18½ lengths. Trainer Todd Pletcher’s Audible and Vino Rosso, stablemates of Magnum Moon’s, had enthusiastic backers, as did 2017 2-year-old champion Good Magic, Bolt d’Oro and even lightly raced Hofburg.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Baffert was confident in the flashy chestnut with the white stripe down his face. In March Baffert told a reporter he was going to show him the Derby winner, and the journalist thought he meant McKinzie, his top 3-year-old before being sidelined. Baffert took him to Justify’s stall, the one occupied by his 2015 Triple Crown champion, American Pharoah, and then by superstar Arrogate.

Besides lacking a 2-year-old foundation, Justify had other question marks. He had raced only at Santa Anita, never against more than six opponents and never had dirt kicked in his face.

Baffert, a Derby regular since 1996, has called the Derby “a brutal race” in which the most talented horse doesn’t always finish first.

“Crazy things happen in a 20-horse field,” he said. “We know we have a good horse, but you still need a lot of racing luck. I’ve been there with great horses that didn’t get the right breaks. So I don’t take anything for granted.”