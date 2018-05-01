Kentucky Derby: Favorite Justify draws post 7

LOUISVILLE – As usual, the Kentucky Derby draw was pretty uneventful. None of the top choices for the 144th Derby drew the dreaded rail, which hasn’t produced a winner since Ferdinand scored with Bill Shoemaker in 1986. Justify, the 3-1 morning-line favorite, will start from post 7 in a field of 20 late Saturday afternoon.

“I was happy with that,” Justify’s trainer, Bob Baffert, said Tuesday morning at Churchill Downs. “I didn’t want the 1 hole, that’s for sure. But from the 7, I think the break is so important. You have to break well from there.”

You can get a good trip from a bad post and a horrible one from a good draw, so where you start rarely determines where you finish.

Irish shipper Mendelssohn, the 5-1 second choice, was fortunate to get post 14, outside the other main speeds, 30-1 shot Promises Fulfilled and Justify. Audible (post 5, 8-1) and Magnum Moon (post 16, 6-1), two of trainer Todd Pletcher’s quartet, also did all right, as did owner-trainer Mick Ruis’ 8-1 Bolt d’Oro (post 11). The luck of the draw wasn’t kind to Pletcher’s other pair, Vino Rosso (post 18, 12-1) and Noble Indy (post 19, 30-1).

Nassau County resident Mike Repole co-owns Vino Rosso and Noble Indy. “Better than 1 and 2,” Repole said in an email to Newsday. Vino Rosso comes from off the pace, so John Velazquez will have to angle over to the inside in the quarter-mile run to the first turn and hope to work out a good trip.

Kentucky Derby post positions

1. Firenze Fire 50-1

2. Free Drop Billy 30-1

3. Promises Fulfilled 30-1

4. Flameaway 30-1

5. Audible 8-1

6. Good Magic 12-1

7. Justify 3-1

8. Lone Sailor 50-1

9. Hofburg 20-1

10. My Boy Jack 30-1

11. Bolt d’Oro 8-1

12. Enticed 30-1

13. Bravazo 50-1

14. Mendelssohn 5-1

15. Instilled Regard 50-1

16. Magnum Moon 6-1

17. Solomini 30-1

18. Vino Rosso 12-1

19. Noble Indy 30-1

20. Combatant 50-1