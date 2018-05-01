TODAY'S PAPER
SportsHorseracing

Kentucky Derby: Favorite Justify draws post 7

Justify is washed in the barn area during

Justify is washed in the barn area during the morning training for the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 1, 2018 in Louisville. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Andy Lyons

By Ed McNamara ed.mcnamara@newsday.com @81tracks
LOUISVILLE – As usual, the Kentucky Derby draw was pretty uneventful. None of the top choices for the 144th Derby drew the dreaded rail, which hasn’t produced a winner since Ferdinand scored with Bill Shoemaker in 1986. Justify, the 3-1 morning-line favorite, will start from post 7 in a field of 20 late Saturday afternoon.

“I was happy with that,” Justify’s trainer, Bob Baffert, said Tuesday morning at Churchill Downs. “I didn’t want the 1 hole, that’s for sure. But from the 7, I think the break is so important. You have to break well from there.”

You can get a good trip from a bad post and a horrible one from a good draw, so where you start rarely determines where you finish.

Irish shipper Mendelssohn, the 5-1 second choice, was fortunate to get post 14, outside the other main speeds, 30-1 shot Promises Fulfilled and Justify. Audible (post 5, 8-1) and Magnum Moon (post 16, 6-1), two of trainer Todd Pletcher’s quartet, also did all right, as did owner-trainer Mick Ruis’ 8-1 Bolt d’Oro (post 11). The luck of the draw wasn’t kind to Pletcher’s other pair, Vino Rosso (post 18, 12-1) and Noble Indy (post 19, 30-1).

Nassau County resident Mike Repole co-owns Vino Rosso and Noble Indy. “Better than 1 and 2,” Repole said in an email to Newsday. Vino Rosso comes from off the pace, so John Velazquez will have to angle over to the inside in the quarter-mile run to the first turn and hope to work out a good trip.

Kentucky Derby post positions

1. Firenze Fire 50-1

2. Free Drop Billy 30-1

3. Promises Fulfilled 30-1

4. Flameaway 30-1

5. Audible 8-1

6. Good Magic 12-1

7. Justify 3-1

8. Lone Sailor 50-1

9. Hofburg 20-1

10. My Boy Jack 30-1

11. Bolt d’Oro 8-1

12. Enticed 30-1

13. Bravazo 50-1

14. Mendelssohn 5-1

15. Instilled Regard 50-1

16. Magnum Moon 6-1

17. Solomini 30-1

18. Vino Rosso 12-1

19. Noble Indy 30-1

20. Combatant 50-1