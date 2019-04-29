TODAY'S PAPER
Kentucky Derby: Top 20 horses in points standings

Kentucky Derby hopeful Game Winner is held by

Kentucky Derby hopeful Game Winner is held by a stable worker while getting a bath after a workout at Churchill Downs Monday, April 29, 2019, in Louisville. Photo Credit: AP/Charlie Riedel

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
The field of 20 horses for the Kentucky Derby is determined by the "Road to the Kentucky Derby," a series of designated races across the country and world where horses earn points.

The top 20 horses in the points standings qualify for the Derby.

This year is the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby and will be on May 4. Below is a look at the top 20 horses in the Derby points standnings.

1. Tacitus, 150

2. Omaha Beach,137.5

3. Vekoma, 110

4. Plus Que Parfait, 104

5. Roadster, 100     

6. By My Standards, 100    

7. Maximum Security, 100    

8. Game Winner, 85    

9. Code of Honor, 74    

10. Haikal, 70    

11. Improbable, 65    

12. War of Will, 60    

13. Long Range Toddy, 53.5    

14. Tax, 52

15. Cutting Humor, 50    

16. Win Win Win, 50    

17. Country House, 50    

18. Gray Magician, 41    

19. Spinoff, 40    

20. Master Fencer (JPN), Invite

