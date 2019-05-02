TODAY'S PAPER
58° Good Morning
SEARCH
58° Good Morning
SportsHorseracing

Kentucky Derby: Haikal could miss race because of abscess in left front foot

Kentucky Derby hopeful Haikal is ridden during a

Kentucky Derby hopeful Haikal is ridden during a workout at Churchill Downs Tuesday in Louisville. Photo Credit: AP/Charlie Riedel

By Ed McNamara ed.mcnamara@newsday.com @81tracks
Print

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Another day, another ailment for a Kentucky Derby colt.

Trainer Kiaran McLaughlin said Thursday morning that Haikal has an abscess in his left front foot, which could keep him out of Saturday’s race at Churchill Downs.

The announcement came only 14 hours after Omaha Beach, who would have been the 4-1 morning-line favorite, was withdrawn from the Derby because of a throat problem.

McLaughlin said Haikal’s problem was discovered Wednesday morning and that the foot was soaked all day in a tub filled with water and Epsom salts. McLaughlin said the foot had improved by Thursday morning but not enough to train him over the track.

“It’s going to be a quick fix and a quick recovery, but it may not be quick enough,” said McLaughlin, a longtime Garden City resident who never has won the Derby. “He has to be able to train [Friday], and if he can’t, then he’ll be scratched by 8 o’clock Friday morning.”

McLaughlin said he empathized with Omaha Beach’s trainer, Richard Mandella, and his owner, Rick Porter.

“I feel terrible for them, they’re good people,” he said. “That’s really tough when you have the favorite.

“We’ll get to work on Haikal and see what happens.”

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Seaford lineman James O'Hagan reacts after running back Father, son and a drive to the NFL for LI's O'Hagan
Jacob deGrom of the Mets looks on from DeGrom regains sharpness, but gets no support in loss
Yankees manager Aaron Boone argues with umpire Paul Yanks' bats come up dry in desert; Boone ejected in loss
5/1/19: Iglesias' homer in 9th leads Reds to Recap: Reds 1, Mets 0
Carolina Hurricanes' Patrick Brown (36) takes a stick Isles' season on brink after Game 3 loss to Hurricanes
5/1/19: Marte's solo dinger powers D-backs to 3-2 Recap: Diamondbacks 3, Yankees 2