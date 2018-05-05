TODAY'S PAPER
Kentucky Derby hats 2018

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
The 144th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs brings out some of the most unique hats you'll ever see -- at least until next year's derby. Here's a look at some of those hats from the 2018 Kentucky Derby.

Fans place bets before the 144th running of
Photo Credit: AP / John Minchillo

Fans place bets before the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 5, 2018, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

A woman wears a hat before the 144th
Photo Credit: AP / Jeff Roberson

A woman wears a hat before the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 5, 2018, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

A woman wears a hat before the 144th
Photo Credit: AP / Charlie Riedel

A woman wears a hat before the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 5, 2018, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

LOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 05: A guest attends
Photo Credit: Getty Images for Chruchill Downs / Dia Dipasupil

LOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 05: A guest attends Kentucky Derby 144 on May 5, 2018 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Chruchill Downs)

LOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 05: A race fan
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey

LOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 05: A race fan with a horse mask looks on prior to the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 5, 2018 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

A woman carries a drink before the 144th
Photo Credit: AP / Jeff Roberson

A woman carries a drink before the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 5, 2018, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Ricky Spanish of Des Moines, Iowa wears a
Photo Credit: AP / John Minchillo

Ricky Spanish of Des Moines, Iowa wears a hat before the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 5, 2018, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

A couple look at their phones before the
Photo Credit: AP / John Minchillo

A couple look at their phones before the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 5, 2018, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

LOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 05: A woman wearing
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey

LOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 05: A woman wearing a festive hat looks on prior to the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 5, 2018 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Women wear hats before the 144th running of
Photo Credit: AP / John Minchillo

Women wear hats before the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 5, 2018, in Louisville, Ky.

A fan watches the action trackside prior to
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Jamie Squire

A fan watches the action trackside prior to the 144th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 5, 2018 in Louisville, Kentucky.

