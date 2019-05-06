TODAY'S PAPER
Maximum Security owner to file appeal after Kentucky Derby disqualification

Gary West also said his horse won't run in the Preakness on May 18.

Luis Saez riding Maximum Security, second from right, goes around turn four with Flavien Prat riding Country House, left, Tyler Gaffalione riding War of Will and John Velazquez riding Code of Honor, right, during the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs Saturday in Louisville. Photo Credit: AP/John Minchillo

By Casey Musarra casey.musarra@newsday.com
Maximum Security owner Gary West told the TODAY Show Monday morning that he will file an appeal with Kentucky's state racing commission after the horse was disqualified after winning Saturday's Kentucky Derby.

"It was literally like the old TV show, the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat all within a 22-minute period of time,'' West said. "Winning it was the most euphoric thing Mary and I have probably ever had in our lives and disappointment when they took the horse down for the first time in history. ... We were stunned, shocked and in complete disbelief. It had never been done before."

The disqualification was the first of its kind in the 145-year history of the Kentucky Derby. Country House, a 65-1 long shot entering the race, was declared the winner of the Derby after officials determined that Maximum Security impeded the path of War of Will and Long Range Toddy following a lengthy video review.

West also announced that Maximum Security, who entered the Derby undefeated, won't participate in the Preakness Stakes, the second leg of the Triple Crown, on May 18 in Baltimore.

"There's no Triple Crown on the line for us, and there's no reason to run a horse back in two weeks when you don't have to," West said.

