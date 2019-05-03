LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Smith on, Lanerie off.

Hall of Fame rider Mike Smith will replace Corey Lanerie on longshot Cutting Humor in Saturday’s 145th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, trainer Todd Pletcher announced early Friday morning.

Louisville native Jack Wolf’s Starlight Racing owns Cutting Humor. Smith swept the Triple Crown last year on Justify, in whom Wolf had a minority share. Pletcher said Smith’s prestige was a factor in the decision to switch riders. Smith had been named to ride Omaha Beach, the 4-1 morning-line favorite who was scratched Wednesday because of a throat problem. The California-based rider had remained in town to ride in stakes Friday and Saturday.

Lanerie has won more than 1,000 races at Churchill, where the Louisiana native is a very popular figure. His 42-year-old wife, Shantel, died suddenly last June while battling breast cancer.

In such situations, the rider losing the mount usually receives a share of the purse equal to what his replacement receives.

Ailing Haikal scratched

As expected, a foot abscess forced trainer Kiaran McLaughlin to scratch Haikal from the Derby. McLaughlin announced the decision early Friday morning. A day earlier, he said that if the colt could not train on the track Friday morning that he would not race Saturday.

The scratch reduces the Derby field to 19. That will not affect the betting process, because all program numbers will remain the same. The rail post will be left vacant and the horses will be loaded into post positions 2 through 20.

Haikal finished third April 6 in Aqueduct’s Wood Memorial. McLaughlin had been “tubbing” his left front foot in hot water and Epsom salts since the abscess was discovered on Wednesday. Once the infection is drained, which usually occurs within a few days, the colt will be able to train.