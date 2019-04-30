2019 Kentucky Derby post positions
1. War of Will, Tyler Gaffalione, 20-1
2. Tax, Junior Alvarado, 20-1
3. By My Standards, Gabriel Saez, 20-1
4. Grey Magician, Drayden Van Dyke, 50-1
5. Improbable, Irad Ortiz Jr., 6-1
6. Vekoma, Javier Castellano, 20-1
7. Maximum Security, Luis Saez, 10-1
8. Tacitus, Jose Ortiz, 10-1
9. Plus Que Parfait, Ricardo Santana Jr., 30-1
10. Cutting Humor, Corey Lanerie, 30-1
11. Haikal, Rajiv Maragh, 30-1
12. Omaha Beach, Mike Smith, 4-1
13. Code of Honor, John Velazquez, 15-1
14. Win Win Win, Julian Pimentel, 15-1
15. Master Fencer, Julien Leparoux, 50-1
16. Game Winner, Joel Rosario, 5-1
17. Roadster, Florent Geroux, 6-1
18. Long Range, Toddy Jon Court, 30-1
19. Spinoff, Manny Franco, 30-1
20. Country House, Flavien Prat, 30-1
Also eligible
21. Bodexpress, Chris Landeros, 50-1
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.