Horseracing

2019 Kentucky Derby post positions

Kentucky Derby horse Omaha Beach is ridden during

Kentucky Derby horse Omaha Beach is ridden during a workout at Churchill Downs on Monday in Louisville. Photo Credit: AP/Charlie Riedel

By Ed McNamara ed.mcnamara@newsday.com @81tracks
1. War of Will, Tyler Gaffalione, 20-1

2. Tax, Junior Alvarado, 20-1

3. By My Standards, Gabriel Saez, 20-1

4. Grey Magician, Drayden Van Dyke, 50-1

5. Improbable, Irad Ortiz Jr., 6-1

6. Vekoma, Javier Castellano, 20-1

7. Maximum Security, Luis Saez, 10-1

8. Tacitus, Jose Ortiz, 10-1

9. Plus Que Parfait, Ricardo Santana Jr., 30-1

10. Cutting Humor, Corey Lanerie, 30-1

11. Haikal, Rajiv Maragh, 30-1

12. Omaha Beach, Mike Smith, 4-1

13. Code of Honor, John Velazquez, 15-1

14. Win Win Win, Julian Pimentel, 15-1

15. Master Fencer, Julien Leparoux, 50-1

16. Game Winner, Joel Rosario, 5-1

17. Roadster, Florent Geroux, 6-1

18. Long Range, Toddy Jon Court, 30-1

19. Spinoff, Manny Franco, 30-1

20. Country House, Flavien Prat, 30-1

Also eligible

21. Bodexpress, Chris Landeros, 50-1

