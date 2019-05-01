TODAY'S PAPER
53° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
53° Good Afternoon
SportsHorseracing

Kentucky Derby trainers search for positives in traditionally bad post positions

Kentucky Derby hopeful War of Will is ridden

Kentucky Derby hopeful War of Will is ridden during a workout at Churchill Downs on April 30, 2019, in Louisville. Photo Credit: AP/Charlie Riedel

By Ed McNamara ed.mcnamara@newsday.com @81tracks
Print

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Invariably, after a horse works out, no matter how quickly or slowly, a trainer will say, “Perfect, exactly what I wanted.”

Post 1 hasn’t produced a Kentucky Derby winner since 1986, yet when War of Will drew the dreaded rail Tuesday, Mark Casse still did his best to accentuate the positive. This spin move occurred a few minutes after Casse gasped and buried his head in his hands when the bad news was announced.

"You know what, it could be worse, I think,” Casse said. “Our horse is really on his game, so he’ll probably come away from there running. I think we’ll probably be on the lead and play catch me if you can. At least we have the shortest way around.

"I’ve thought I had great draws before and gotten wiped out, so maybe this is the change.”

After Vekoma got post 6, a position with two wins in Derby history, George Weaver’s comment was straight out of the trainer playbook: “This is a perfect spot.”

Foreign intrigue

Master Fencer will be the first Japanese-bred to run in the Derby. He was fourth in Japan’s qualifying points race but got in because the first three weren’t nominated. “We are happy to be in the race,” trainer Koichi Tsunoda said. 

Local customs

When an out-of-towner walks around New York City, trying to make eye contact is a rookie mistake. Down here in the ‘Ville, you get an unforced smile and a hello. When you ask for directions, a detailed reply usually ends with “Have a good day, buddy.”

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Islanders right wing Cal Clutterbuck participates in the Cal Clutterbuck a game-time decision for Isles
Al Iaquinta, left, faced Khabib Nurmagomedov for the UFC Ottawa main event exactly where Iaquinta wants to be
Mike Anderson speaks after being introduced as St. New St. John's coach to throw out first pitch at Citi
Washburn defensive back Corey Ballentine runs a drill Ballentine will not attend Giants' rookie minicamp
Mike Francesa during an interview at WFAN studios Best: Love him or hate him, you still care about Francesa
NYY@ARI: Sabathia fans Murphy for 3,000th strikeout CC Sabathia's 3,000th career strikeout