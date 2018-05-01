TODAY'S PAPER
66° Good Afternoon
66° Good Afternoon
SportsHorseracing

Kentucky Derby wins by post position

Horses leave the starting gate during the 141st

Horses leave the starting gate during the 141st running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 2, 2015, in Louisville, Ky. Photo Credit: AP / Matt Slocum

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print

The use of a starting gate at the Kentucky Derby began in 1930. Here’s a look at the Kentucky Derby winners based on post positions since then.

1 — 8 winners

Ferdinand (1986); Chateaugay (1963); Needles (1956); Hill Gail (1952); Citation (1948); Gallahadion (1940); Lawrin (1938); War Admiral (1937).

2 — 7 winners

Affirmed (1978); Bold Forbes (1976); Cannonade (1974); Dust Commander (1970); Tim Tam (1958); Pon der (1949) Assault (1946).

3 — 5 winners

Real Quiet (1998); Alysheba (1987) Spectacular Bid (1979); Foolish Pleasure (1975); Shut Out (1942).

4 — 5 winners

Super Saver (2010); Seattle Slew (1977); Decidedly (1962); Pensive (1944); Whirlaway (1941).

5 — 10 winners

Always Dreaming (2017), California Chrome (2014), Funny Cide (2003); War Emblem (2002); Silver Charm (1997); Strike the Gold (1991); Count Fleet (1943); Johnstown (1939); Bold Venture (1936); Twenty Grand (1931).

6 — 2 winners

Sea Hero (1993); Iron Liege (1957).

7 — 6 winners

Street Sense (2007); Pleasant Colony (1981); Proud Clarion (1967); Northern Dancer (1964); Determine (1954); Gallant Fox (1930).

8 — 8 winners

Mine That Bird (2009); Barbaro (2006); Go for Gin (1994); Unbridled (1990); Majestic Prince (1969); Lucky Debonair (1965); Swaps (1955); Cavalcade (1934).

9 — 4 winners

Riva Ridge (1972); Venetian Way (1960); Tomy Lee (1959); Count Turf (1951).

10 — 9 winners

Giacomo (2005); Lil E. Tee (1992); Sunday Silence (1989); Spend a Buck (1985); Sunny’s Halo (1983); Genuine Risk (1980); Secretariat (1973); Dark Star (1953); Omaha (1935).

11 — 2 winners

Winning Colors (1988); Brokers Tip (1933).

12 — 3 winners

Canonero II (1971); Kauai King (1966); Hoop Jr. (1945)

13 — 5 winners

Nyquist (2016); Smarty Jones (2004); Forward Pass (1968); Jet Pilot (1947); Burgoo King (1932).

14 — 2 winners

Carry Back (1961); Middleground (1950).

15 — 3 winners

Fusaichi Pegasus (2000); Grindstone (1996); Swale (1984)

16 — 5 winners

Orb (2013), Animal Kingdom (2011); Monarchos (2001); Charismatic (1999); Thunder Gulch (1995).

17 — 0 winners

18 — 2 winners

American Pharoah (2015); Gato Del Sol (1982).

19 — 1 winner

I’ll Have Another (2012).

20 — 1 winner

Big Brown (2008).

21 — 0 winners

22 — 0 winners

23 — 0 winners

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com

New York Sports

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr (right) Source: Knicks interview Mike Brown
Marissa Coleman of the Indiana Fever drives to Liberty sign WNBA veteran Marissa Coleman
4/30/18: Morton K's 10 to put an end Highlights: Astros 2, Yankees 1
Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees After starting first 27 games, Judge gets a rest
Yankees manager Aaron Boone speaks to reporters before Boone will try to pair Gray and Romine for a while
Sonny Gray #55 of the New York Yankees Astros end Yankees’ winning streak at nine games