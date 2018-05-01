Kentucky Derby wins by post position

The use of a starting gate at the Kentucky Derby began in 1930. Here’s a look at the Kentucky Derby winners based on post positions since then.

1 — 8 winners

Ferdinand (1986); Chateaugay (1963); Needles (1956); Hill Gail (1952); Citation (1948); Gallahadion (1940); Lawrin (1938); War Admiral (1937).

2 — 7 winners

Affirmed (1978); Bold Forbes (1976); Cannonade (1974); Dust Commander (1970); Tim Tam (1958); Pon der (1949) Assault (1946).

3 — 5 winners

Real Quiet (1998); Alysheba (1987) Spectacular Bid (1979); Foolish Pleasure (1975); Shut Out (1942).

4 — 5 winners

Super Saver (2010); Seattle Slew (1977); Decidedly (1962); Pensive (1944); Whirlaway (1941).

5 — 10 winners

Always Dreaming (2017), California Chrome (2014), Funny Cide (2003); War Emblem (2002); Silver Charm (1997); Strike the Gold (1991); Count Fleet (1943); Johnstown (1939); Bold Venture (1936); Twenty Grand (1931).

6 — 2 winners

Sea Hero (1993); Iron Liege (1957).

7 — 6 winners

Street Sense (2007); Pleasant Colony (1981); Proud Clarion (1967); Northern Dancer (1964); Determine (1954); Gallant Fox (1930).

8 — 8 winners

Mine That Bird (2009); Barbaro (2006); Go for Gin (1994); Unbridled (1990); Majestic Prince (1969); Lucky Debonair (1965); Swaps (1955); Cavalcade (1934).

9 — 4 winners

Riva Ridge (1972); Venetian Way (1960); Tomy Lee (1959); Count Turf (1951).

10 — 9 winners

Giacomo (2005); Lil E. Tee (1992); Sunday Silence (1989); Spend a Buck (1985); Sunny’s Halo (1983); Genuine Risk (1980); Secretariat (1973); Dark Star (1953); Omaha (1935).

11 — 2 winners

Winning Colors (1988); Brokers Tip (1933).

12 — 3 winners

Canonero II (1971); Kauai King (1966); Hoop Jr. (1945)

13 — 5 winners

Nyquist (2016); Smarty Jones (2004); Forward Pass (1968); Jet Pilot (1947); Burgoo King (1932).

14 — 2 winners

Carry Back (1961); Middleground (1950).

15 — 3 winners

Fusaichi Pegasus (2000); Grindstone (1996); Swale (1984)

16 — 5 winners

Orb (2013), Animal Kingdom (2011); Monarchos (2001); Charismatic (1999); Thunder Gulch (1995).

17 — 0 winners

18 — 2 winners

American Pharoah (2015); Gato Del Sol (1982).

19 — 1 winner

I’ll Have Another (2012).

20 — 1 winner

Big Brown (2008).

21 — 0 winners

22 — 0 winners

23 — 0 winners