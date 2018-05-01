Kentucky Derby wins by post position
The use of a starting gate at the Kentucky Derby began in 1930. Here’s a look at the Kentucky Derby winners based on post positions since then.
1 — 8 winners
Ferdinand (1986); Chateaugay (1963); Needles (1956); Hill Gail (1952); Citation (1948); Gallahadion (1940); Lawrin (1938); War Admiral (1937).
2 — 7 winners
Affirmed (1978); Bold Forbes (1976); Cannonade (1974); Dust Commander (1970); Tim Tam (1958); Pon der (1949) Assault (1946).
3 — 5 winners
Real Quiet (1998); Alysheba (1987) Spectacular Bid (1979); Foolish Pleasure (1975); Shut Out (1942).
4 — 5 winners
Super Saver (2010); Seattle Slew (1977); Decidedly (1962); Pensive (1944); Whirlaway (1941).
5 — 10 winners
Always Dreaming (2017), California Chrome (2014), Funny Cide (2003); War Emblem (2002); Silver Charm (1997); Strike the Gold (1991); Count Fleet (1943); Johnstown (1939); Bold Venture (1936); Twenty Grand (1931).
6 — 2 winners
Sea Hero (1993); Iron Liege (1957).
7 — 6 winners
Street Sense (2007); Pleasant Colony (1981); Proud Clarion (1967); Northern Dancer (1964); Determine (1954); Gallant Fox (1930).
8 — 8 winners
Mine That Bird (2009); Barbaro (2006); Go for Gin (1994); Unbridled (1990); Majestic Prince (1969); Lucky Debonair (1965); Swaps (1955); Cavalcade (1934).
9 — 4 winners
Riva Ridge (1972); Venetian Way (1960); Tomy Lee (1959); Count Turf (1951).
10 — 9 winners
Giacomo (2005); Lil E. Tee (1992); Sunday Silence (1989); Spend a Buck (1985); Sunny’s Halo (1983); Genuine Risk (1980); Secretariat (1973); Dark Star (1953); Omaha (1935).
11 — 2 winners
Winning Colors (1988); Brokers Tip (1933).
12 — 3 winners
Canonero II (1971); Kauai King (1966); Hoop Jr. (1945)
13 — 5 winners
Nyquist (2016); Smarty Jones (2004); Forward Pass (1968); Jet Pilot (1947); Burgoo King (1932).
14 — 2 winners
Carry Back (1961); Middleground (1950).
15 — 3 winners
Fusaichi Pegasus (2000); Grindstone (1996); Swale (1984)
16 — 5 winners
Orb (2013), Animal Kingdom (2011); Monarchos (2001); Charismatic (1999); Thunder Gulch (1995).
17 — 0 winners
18 — 2 winners
American Pharoah (2015); Gato Del Sol (1982).
19 — 1 winner
I’ll Have Another (2012).
20 — 1 winner
Big Brown (2008).
21 — 0 winners
22 — 0 winners
23 — 0 winners
