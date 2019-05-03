Serengeti Empress wins Kentucky Oaks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Serengeti Empress, a 13-1 shot, led throughout in a 1¾-length win over 38-1 Liora in the $1.25 million Kentucky Oaks for 3-year-fillies Friday at Churchill Downs.

Jose Ortiz rode Serengeti Empress, trained by Tom Amoss and owned by Joel Politi. She broke from post 13 and set quick fractions. “My wife saw the half-mile of 46 2/5 [seconds] and asked, ‘Too fast?’ ‘’ Amoss said. “I said, ‘Not for her.’ ‘’

It was the biggest win in Amoss’ 32-year career. Serengeti Empress paid $28 after running 1 1/8 miles in 1:50.17. Bellafina, the 9-5 favorite, ran fourth.

Shortly after the start, Positive Spirit clipped heels, stumbled and fell, throwing Manny Franco. He was not hurt, and Positive Spirit got up immediately. Attending veterinarian Dr. Alan Ruggles said, “The filly likely has a soft tissue injury. It didn’t appear to be anything significant. The way she walked off the track was encouraging.”

Smith on, Lanerie off

Mike Smith will replace Corey Lanerie on 30-1 Cutting Humor in Saturday’s Kentucky Derby, trainer Todd Pletcher announced.

Jack Wolf’s Starlight Racing owns the horse. Smith swept the Triple Crown last year on Justify, in whom Wolf had a minority share. Pletcher said Smith’s success factored into Wolf’s decision. Smith had been named on Omaha Beach, the morning-line favorite who was scratched Wednesday with a throat problem.

Under Kentucky law, because Lanerie was replaced after being named at the time of entry, he will receive the same share of the purse as Smith. Each will get 10 percent of whatever Cutting Humor may earn.

Ailing Haikal scratched

A foot abscess forced trainer Kiaran McLaughlin to scratch Haikal Friday, reducing the field to 19. That will not affect betting, because program numbers didn’t change. The rail post will be vacant and the horses will be loaded into positions 2 through 20.