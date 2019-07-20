OCEANPORT, N.J. — It’s never easy for Maximum Security, the disqualified Kentucky Derby winner who has more trouble with stewards than with other horses. Two minutes after he held off Mucho Gusto to take Saturday’s $1 million Haskell Invitational by 1 1/4 lengths, the inquiry sign lit in the dusk at Monmouth Park.

The stewards examined an incident nearing the quarter pole in which King for a Day, who was dropping back, had to be checked sharply along the rail after Maximum Security moved past him. After an edgy four minutes while darkness fell, the result stood, and Maximum Security had a hard-earned victory and an automatic bid to the Breeders’ Cup Classic.

His trainer, Jason Servis, was asked how he felt when he saw the inquiry sign. “I thought it wasn’t for my horse,” Servis told Newsday. “I think the pressure came from the outside. I didn’t think we did anything.”

King for a Day’s rider, John Velazquez, disagreed. “When you get stopped like that at any moment in the race,” he said, “it costs you everything.”

The stretch duel and brief inquiry capped a bizarre day along the Jersey Shore. After two races, at 1:30 p.m., Monmouth canceled six of its remaining 12 because of a dangerously high heat index (approximately 110) and pushed back the Haskell’s post time from 5:47 to 8:11. When the gates opened for the big race, the temperature was 91, about 5 degrees below the 1:30 reading. The crowd was 25,173, perhaps 20,000 short of what it might have been with good weather.

Dennis Drazin, Monmouth’s president and CEO, said: “I made the call. This was the backup plan. We spoke with the jockeys after the second race and they were OK with continuing. I think we could have run [the entire card] safely. I don’t think we would have had any incidents, but I’m supposed to be responsible for the safety of the horses.”

Fortunately, there were no breakdowns or heat-related issues, and Monmouth canceled Sunday’s card.

Maximum Security rebounded from his first loss to another horse, coincidentally against King for a Day on June 16 at Monmouth. That day, Maximum Security stumbled at the start, rushed to the lead and tired late, losing by a length. He had plenty of energy Saturday, running 1 1/8 miles in a quick 1:47.56 after stalking three-wide in second or third. He paid $3.60 as the favorite in a field reduced to six by the scratch of Joevia. The son of New Year’s Day earned $600,000, raising his total to $1,279,400 for Gary and Mary West.

Servis said he’ll send Maximum Security to Saratoga in a few days if he comes out of the Haskell well. Also pointed for the Aug. 24 Travers Stakes is trainer Bob Baffert’s Game Winner, also owned by the Wests.

Mucho Gusto could have given Baffert his ninth Haskell win. Behind him were Spun to Run, a 34-1 shot, Preakness runner-up Everfast, King for a Day and pacesetter Bethlehem Road.

Referencing the 30 fatal breakdowns at the recent Santa Anita meeting, Drazin said: “We’re on the cusp of a crisis in the industry. The Santa Anita problems created a situation where the public is much more aware of breakdowns. We decided a breakdown could cause a national crisis, and we decided it wasn’t worth taking the risk. I made the call to be conservative.”

Scratches gutted Monmouth’s six stakes, which totaled only 32 runners.

Saratoga, Finger Lakes, Delaware Park, Parx and Laurel announced Thursday they wouldn’t race Saturday. Haskell day produces Monmouth’s only large crowd and megabucks handle, and Drazin was asked if he would have canceled the card beforehand on any other day. “No, we would not have canceled,” he said. “We’ve run here when it was hotter.”