Maximum Security wins Kentucky Derby

Maximum Security has won the 145th Kentucky Derby.

Next up for Maximum Security is the second leg of the Triple Crown: the Preakness, on May 18. A win at Pimlico Race Course would put the Triple Crown on the line in the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park on June 8. A win in both of those races would make him third Triple Crown winner in the last five years and the second straight winner of horseracing's most prestigious honor after Justify won it last year.

It was an unusually eventful Derby week, with the big shocker the scratch of the 4-1 morning-line favorite, Omaha Beach. Just when it looked like the race finally was within his grasp, trainer Richard Mandella had it snatched away.

On Wednesday evening the colt’s entrapped epiglottis, a throat problem, created breaking news when Mandella announced he was withdrawing him. He said it was the biggest disappointment of his 45-year training career “because the Derby is what it is.”

The 68-year-old Hall of Famer is winless in six tries.

On Friday, there was more news, involving one horse and one rider.

Trainer Kiaran McLaughlin had to scratch Haikal because of an abscess in the colt’s left front foot. The infection was discovered Wednesday and was treated by standing him in a tub of hot water and Epsom salts. Haikal couldn’t gallop Thursday or again on Friday, when McLaughlin scratched him at 8 a.m.

After going to sleep Thursday night believing he was riding in the Derby, Corey Lanerie got a nightmarish wake-up call. He was told that Hall of Famer Mike Smith, who swept the Triple Crown last year on Justify, was replacing him on longshot Cutting Humor. Having a Derby mount pulled from beneath you is as jolting as it gets.

“I was in shock this morning when I got the phone call,” Lanerie told interviewer Brittney Eurton Friday afternoon on NBCSN’s live telecast from Churchill Downs. “You never know what can happen in this business.”

Smith was reminded of that as he lost his Derby ride when Omaha Beach was scratched.

Louisville native Jack Wolf’s Starlight Racing owns Cutting Humor, and Todd Pletcher trains. Wolf had a minority stake in Justify, and Pletcher said Smith’s big-race success played into the rider change.

Lanerie, a perennial leading rider at Churchill, has more than 1,000 wins there but is 0-for-4 in the Derby. Under Kentucky law, because he was removed after being named to ride at the time of entry, he is entitled to the same amount of purse earnings as his replacement. He and Smith each will get 10 percent of whatever Cutting Humor earns.