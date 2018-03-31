TODAY'S PAPER
Mendelssohn wins U.A.E Derby

Mendelssohn with jockey Ryan Moore aboard wins the

Mendelssohn with jockey Ryan Moore aboard wins the $2 million Group 2 UAE Derby over 1900m in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates on March 31, 2018. Photo Credit: AP / Martin Dokoupil

By Ed McNamara ed.mcnamara@newsday.com
Ireland-based Mendelssohn, trained by Aidan O’Brien, earned a Kentucky Derby berth with an 18¾-length runaway in Dubai’s 1 3/16-mile U.A.E. Derby. It was the first time last year’s Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf winner ran on dirt.

It’s ‘Biscuits’ again. For the second consecutive year, Long Island native Chad Summers went halfway around the world with sprinter Mind Your Biscuits and won the $2-million Dubai Golden Shadeen. The 5-year-old New York-bred rallied wide from last on a speed-favoring track to get up in the final stride to beat front-runner X Y Jet by a head at Meydan.

“Everything was against us today, but we overcame it,” said the trainer, a Bellmore JFK graduate. “He’s an amazing animal.”

Mind Your Biscuits, ridden by Joel Rosario, paid $10 after 6 furlongs in a track-record 1:10.12.

In the $10-million, 1¼-mile Dubai World Cup, Thunder Snow ($22.40) upset Bob Baffert’s odds-on favorite West Coast, who was second by 5¾ lengths. Thunder Snow flopped in last year’s Kentucky Derby, when he was pulled up after he began bucking shortly after the start.

