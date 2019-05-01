TODAY'S PAPER
Kentucky Derby favorite Omaha Beach scratched

The 4-1 morning-line choice will not run in the first leg of the Triple Crown because of a throat problem.

Exercise rider Taylor Cambra holds Kentucky Derby entrant

Exercise rider Taylor Cambra holds Kentucky Derby entrant Omaha Beach as he gets a bath after a work out at Churchill Downs Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in Louisville, Ky. The 145th running of the Kentucky Derby is scheduled for Saturday, May 4. Photo Credit: AP/Charlie Riedel

By Ed McNamara ed.mcnamara@newsday.com @81tracks
Print

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Out of the blue, the favorite is out of the Derby.

Trainer Richard Mandella announced late Thursday afternoon that his colt Omaha Beach, who would have been the 4-1 morning-line favorite, will not run in Saturday’s 145th Kentucky Derby because of a throat problem.

Mandella said the colt has an entrapped epiglottis. The epiglottis is a triangular-shaped cartilage at the base of the airway. It is normally located at the base of the soft palate.

“He was coughing, which made us suspicious, and we scoped him,” Mandella said. “It’s not anything we can fix to have him run on Saturday, so we’re going to have to scratch him.”

The California-based trainer said he will meet with the media Thursday at 8 a.m. at  Barn 28 on the Churchill Downs backstretch.  

