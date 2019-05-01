Kentucky Derby favorite Omaha Beach scratched

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Out of the blue, the favorite is out of the Derby.

Trainer Richard Mandella announced late Thursday afternoon that his colt Omaha Beach, who would have been the 4-1 morning-line favorite, will not run in Saturday’s 145th Kentucky Derby because of a throat problem.

Mandella said the colt has an entrapped epiglottis. The epiglottis is a triangular-shaped cartilage at the base of the airway. It is normally located at the base of the soft palate.

“He was coughing, which made us suspicious, and we scoped him,” Mandella said. “It’s not anything we can fix to have him run on Saturday, so we’re going to have to scratch him.”

The California-based trainer said he will meet with the media Thursday at 8 a.m. at Barn 28 on the Churchill Downs backstretch.