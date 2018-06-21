Best Bet: PIQUET (9); Best Value: FERDINANDA (4)

FIRST: Malarkey drops and should pack amplified kick with return to dirt. Ragtime Suzy was a change-of-pace third in last; developing and dangerous. Saturdays Vapor is speedy and can prove very tough on a soft lead.

SECOND: Pocket Player compiled solid work tab for first start since March; rates close call in contentious field. Herecomesyourman owns four seconds from six starts on Belmont grass; runner-up again? River Knight’s speed gives him a chance to land in exotics at fat ticket.

THIRD: Mr. Fixit has worked four times since fading in last; duly tightened. Regalian runs late and could be in the garden spot if top selection wilts in the stretch. Panama Ed owns two wins and a second from last three starts; logical contender.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

FOURTH: Ferdinanda notched three swift workouts since game placing in last; call based on price in compact group. Got Stormy overcame tough trip when a determined winner last time at Penn National; very dangerous. Lady Suebee owns two wins and three seconds from five starts; be no surprise.

FIFTH: Tequila Sunday returns to preferred footing and lands in less-than-stellar bunch; weakness of field is selection’s strength. Long Eyelashes was a useful third in well-bet debut; big-time threat. Celtic Serenade should possess enhanced wallop with cutback to 7 furlongs; worth long look.

SIXTH: Ranger in Paradise was a strong second in first start since two-month layoff last time; more to give. Hey Jabber Jaw went to the bench after being claimed after fast-figured, 10-length win on April 12; mixed message. Big Guy Ian made every pole a winning one when facing cheaper group on May 26; razor sharp and right in the thick of this.

SEVENTH: Dream Passage returns from 57-day layoff and can be effective from on of off the pace; rates close call. Chiclet’s Dream is training with a purpose for first start in 225 days for Chad Brown; any questions. New Pass has hit the board in all three starts; must be considered.

EIGHTH: Top of the Page owns a stalker’s style that should be well served in probable pace dynamics of contentious, bulky field. Jet Black owns speed and should be favorably positioned near the front at juicy odds; very interesting. Turco Bravo is riding a forward line on the numbers; don’t ignore.

NINTH: Piquet passed nine rivals from the quarter pole to the finish when a hard-charging second in last; more to come. Havana Affair is fleet-footed and could prove very tough if able to clear other front-runners. High Jingo also is quick from gate and hails from Jason Servis stable; right in the thick of this.

TENTH: There Goes Jose wheels back in a hurry after tough-trip seventh on June 10; improvement predicted. Joe’s Smokin Gun logged two half-mile drill since ultra-game placing in last; very playable. Appealing Briefs owns five seconds and three thirds from 13 starts; must be considered. Run for Boston regressed in last after solid second in previous start; rebound potential. Platinum Nugget gets rider upgrade and makes third start of form cycle; don’t ignore.