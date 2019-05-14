Bob Baffert jokes about pursuit of Preakness records

BALTIMORE — He’s surpassed everybody who’s alive, so now Bob Baffert is chasing ghosts along the Triple Crown trail.

Other people (the relentlessly inquisitive media) seem much more interested in Baffert’s pursuit of all-time records in the Kentucky Derby and Preakness, and he usually cuts off questions about them. His mantra: “I don’t want to jinx myself.”

On Monday morning at Churchill Downs, he let down his superstitious guard and entertained reporters after his Preakness colt, Improbable, breezed a leisurely half-mile in 51.81 seconds.

Baffert has won seven Preaknesses, equaling 19th century trainer R.W. Walden. He was asked for his thoughts about trying to break the record of someone who won his last Preakness in 1888, 65 years before Baffert was born. Not exactly a rivalry, and Baffert acted as if he were unaware of the stats.

"I’m tied? Oh, really?” Baffert said. “Really? I couldn’t get by Ben Jones, so I don’t know. I’ve got to get by Ben Jones first.”

Baffert was referencing Ben Jones, a fellow Hall of Famer who had six Derby wins, one more than Baffert. "Plain" Ben died in 1961 and last tasted Derby glory in 1952, eight-plus months before Baffert was born. During Derby week, Baffert was asked what he knew about Jones. Not much, or at least not much he was willing to share.

“Ben Jones? The golfer?” Baffert said, getting a laugh, which he does as easily as he turns raw 2-year-olds into star 3-year-olds. Maybe he was riffing on the great Bobby Jones, who swept the 1930 U.S. Amateur, British Amateur, U.S. Open and British Open. Then again, probably not, and nobody asked. The audience was laughing, and never ask a comedian to explain a funny line.

Baffert had three chances to match Ben Jones in the Derby history book, but 4-1 favorite Improbable (fourth), 2018 2-year-old champion Game Winner (fifth) and Santa Anita Derby winner Roadster (15th) never threatened. Baffert will enter only Improbable, who’s 0-for-3 this year, in Saturday’s Preakness at Pimlico.

"He still looks really healthy, which is what you want to see this time of year,” he said. “We don’t want to embarrass ourselves. He just needs to get away [from the gate] better. For a horse with as much natural speed as he has, he has trouble getting going. For some reason, the first hundred yards, he scrambles a little bit.”

There also are questions about Improbable’s stamina. He’s a son of City Zip, who’s known for transmitting speed, not staying power, so Baffert thinks the turnback from 1 1/4 miles to 1 3/16 could help. Maybe he’ll improve with the addition of Mike Smith, who rode Baffert’s Justify to the Triple Crown last year.

The 144th Preakness follows the most bizarre Derby ever, in which the previously undefeated Maximum Security was disqualified from first for interference and placed 17th. That courageous and controversial call handed the victory to 65-1 shot Country House, who was 1 3/4 lengths behind Maximum Security and never threatened him. It also elevated Code of Honor and Tacitus to second and third, respectively. The Derby’s top four finishers are skipping the Preakness, which is believed to be a first.

"We won’t have any of the Derby winners in there,” Baffert said, a brilliant line you can be sure wasn’t ad-libbed. “It’s a pretty wide-open group, and to me, it’s still an important race. I think [Improbable] will inherit being the favorite, but I wouldn’t say he’ll be a heavy, heavy favorite. He was bottled up in the Derby and was fifth pretty much the whole way.”

The Preakness lacks the Derby’s manic energy, which is a relief for Baffert. He always says it’s his favorite Triple Crown event because the stress level is way down.

"I like the Preakness,” he said. “I really enjoy it. It’s a lot of fun, and the pressure is off.

"Like Bill Belichick says, ‘It’s on to Baltimore.'"