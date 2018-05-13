TODAY'S PAPER
Good Magic to run in Preakness after second-place finish in Kentucky Derby

The other challengers to Derby winner Justify are Quip, Bravazo, Lone Sailor, Diamond King, Sporting Chance and Tenfold.

Good Magic runs during a morning workout at Churchill Downs on May 1 in Louisville, Ky. Photo Credit: AP / Charlie Riedel

By Ed McNamara
Trainer Chad Brown said Kentucky Derby runner-up Good Magic will run in Saturday’s Preakness Stakes at Pimlico.

“He’s been training very well since the Derby,” Brown said, “and I think he deserves a chance.” Brown won his Preakness debut last year with Cloud Computing.

The other challengers to Derby winner Justify are Quip, Bravazo, Lone Sailor, Diamond King, Sporting Chance and Tenfold.

Trainers Todd Pletcher and Mick Ruis said they won’t enter Pony Up and Bolt d’Oro, respectively.

