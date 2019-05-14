TODAY'S PAPER
Weather looks to be favorable for Preakness

Twelve starters are expected, including four from the Kentucky Derby.

A horse warms up at Pimlico Race Course

A horse warms up at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore on Tuesday morning. Photo Credit: AP/Will Newton

By Ed McNamara
BALTIMORE — Miserable weather has been a major factor during recent Triple Crowns. For the past three years, the Kentucky Derby was run on a wet track, as were three of the last four Preaknesses.

It looks like Mother Nature will show mercy here Saturday, when there’s only a 5-percent chance of rain, according to weather.com. Last year, Preakness week was brutal, with relentless downpours from Wednesday through Saturday. Four years ago, a scary electrical storm blasted Pimlico minutes before American Pharoah splashed to a seven-length runaway.

Twelve horses are expected to be entered at 5 p.m. Wednesday for the 144th Preakness. That would be its biggest field since 2011, when Shackleford beat 13 opponents. Unlike the Derby, with a maximum field of 20, only 14 can run at Pimlico because its main track is narrower than the one at Churchill Downs.

Only four Derby horses return — likely favorite Improbable (fourth), War of Will (seventh), Win Win Win (ninth) and Bodexpress (13th). None of the “new shooters” — Alwaysmining, Anothertwistafate, Bourbon War, Laughing Fox, Market King, Owendale, Signalman and Warrior’s Charge — has won a Grade I.

Not since the filly Rachel Alexandra in 2009 has a Preakness winner skipped the Derby, and she was a superstar.

As Market King’s trainer, D. Wayne Lukas, said: “We’re taking a shot.”

That’s what the six-time Preakness winner did last year with 15-1 Bravazo, who was second, only a half-length behind eventual Triple Crown hero Justify.

"They’re only 3 once,” Lukas said. “They only get that opportunity one time.”

