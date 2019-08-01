Best Bet: MISS MUNNINGS (10); Best Value: FLED (11)

FIRST: Our Country gets Lasix after being pace and trip compromised in debut; set for breakthrough. Chimney Rock adds blinkers and looms the main speed on the rail with aggressive ride; very dangerous. Policy Option ($240k as a yearling) and Brewmeister (bought for $300k) are uncoupled newcomers from the Chad Brown barn; rule change needed.

SECOND: Proschema has worked sharply since showing improved speed in most recent; forward move on final figures predicted. The Rock Says tallied fast late and final numbers when a strong third in last; big-time player. Tikhvin Flew was done in by poor start last time; don't dismiss.

THIRD: Extreme Force was a sharp third in debut after leaping in the air at start; more to give. Dubai Bobby moves to main track for potent turf-to-dirt barn; dangerous. Wayne O is training with a purpose for debut; follow the money.

FOURTH: Applicator was a front-running winner in last; controlling speed once again. Local Hero made sustained rally to win first start on Spa sod last month; very playable. Our Way is a two-time winner on Saratoga turf; right in the thick of this.

FIFTH: Pure Sensation is speedy and riding a three-race winning streak; keeps on giving. Wet You Whistle packs potent kick and could be the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues. Disco Partner is a world-record holder and easily could take this on "A" efforts.

SIXTH: Dinar compiled eye-catching work slate for first start in seven weeks; primed and ready. Free Enterprise has trained sharply since game placing in debut; logical, shirt-priced player. Muchacho gets the meds and owns a second and a third from two starts; don't ignore.

SEVENTH: Gidu is fleet-footed and makes third start of form cycle; rates call based on price. Ticonderoga owns fast late-pace figures and a win and a second in two starts on Spa grass; be no surprise. Voodoo Song, a five-time winner on Saratoga turf, is a serious, front-running threat on best races; must be factored into the mix.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

EIGHTH: Please Flatter Me could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat in contentious Test Stakes. Royal Charlotte is 4-for-4 and hails from Chad Brown barn; guaranteed underlay. Covfefe regressed in last after top-figured win in previous start; rebound threat.

NINTH: Yoshida notched career-best numbers when a clear-cut winner of Whitney at Saratoga last summer; horse for course. McKinzie delivers strong efforts with machine-like consistency; big-time, short-priced player. Monongahela, a Grade 3 winner at Monmouth last out, owns positional speed and hails from Jason Servis stable; right in the thick of intriguing Whitney Stakes.

TENTH: Miss Munnings overcame soft flow when a determined winner in last; pairs up. Stella di Camelot gets added ground after logging fast final fraction when a close-up third last time; very dangerous. Got Stormy notched four wins, one second and a third from last eight starts; must consider.

ELEVENTH: Fled ships in after facile victory on Laurel grass last time; ready for prime time. Remstin logged crisp 3-furlong workout since determined win on July 3; very playable. Red Zinger, an uncoupled barn mate of top selection, owns sharp condition and fast figures; very dangerous. Bourbon Mission makes first start since claimed by Joe Sharp after confident maiden score in last; big-time player.