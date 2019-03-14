In response to a baffling surge of horse deaths at Santa Anita that has roiled thoroughbred racing, the track’s owners Thursday banned all race-day medication and limited the use of whips.

The move, believed to be without precedent in North America, came hours after the 22nd horse died since Dec. 26 at the picturesque, 84-year-old track in Arcadia, California.

"We have arrived at a watershed moment,” Belinda Stronach, chairman and president of track owner The Stronach Group, wrote in an open letter.

Princess Lili B broke her front legs at the conclusion of a half-mile workout and was euthanized. Santa Anita suspended racing last week in response to the previous deaths. Training resumed Wednesday, and the track hoped to start racing again next week.

The new rules also will be used at Stronach-owned Golden Gate Fields in Berkeley, California.

“There are some who will take a stand and tell you that it cannot be done,” Stronach wrote. “To them we say ‘the health and welfare of the horses will always come first.’ … The time to discuss ‘why’ these advancements must take place is over. The only thing left to discuss is ‘how.’ ”

Virtually every country outside North America bans the use of medication on race day. That includes furosemide, more commonly known as Lasix, that is supposed to lessen the risk of exercise-induced pulmonary hemorrhage. The drug is so common at U.S. tracks that results sheets note which horses were injected.

According to data compiled by The Jockey Club, only 3.6% of the 279,774 starts in the U.S. last year were made by horses without Lasix. The drug is a potent diuretic that causes a horse to urinate 15 to 20 liters in the hours before a race.

Nineteen of the 22 horses who have died at Santa Anita in the recent spike used Lasix, according to Equibase. Records for the three remaining horses weren’t available because they hadn’t participated in a race.

As the drama played out at Santa Anita on Thursday, Congress moved to bring increased oversight to the sport. Rep. Andy Barr (R-Ky.) and Rep. Paul Tonko (D-N.Y.) reintroduced the Horseracing Integrity Act, which would ban the use of medication in the 24 hours before a race and introduce national standards to replace the hodgepodge of regulations from 38 state racing commissions.

Kathy Guillermo, senior vice president of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, said in a release: "PETA thanks Santa Anita for standing up to all those who have used any means to force injured or unfit horses to run. This is a historic moment for racing, and PETA urges every track to recognize that the future is now and to follow suit. This groundbreaking plan will not bring back the 22 horses who have died recently, but it will prevent the deaths of many more and will set a new standard for racing that means less suffering for Thoroughbreds."