Tacitus stumbles to second at Jim Dandy Stakes

SARATOGA SPRINGS – If you thought Tacitus’ endlessly wide trip as the Belmont Stakes runner-up was brutal, his journey in Saturday’s Jim Dandy Stakes was far more eventful. And he still almost won.

The rangy gray stumbled out of the gate, nearly going to his knees as his nose came within inches of the ground. When race caller Larry Collmus said, “And Tacitus has been left behind,” those who had made him the 8-5 favorite cringed. Remarkably, his last-to-first bid fell only three-quarters of a length short of Tax before a crowd of 34,517 at sunny Saratoga.

The best horse in the Belmont also was the best horse in the Jim Dandy, which was no consolation to his trainer, Bill Mott, or his rider, Jose Ortiz.

“I wanted to break good and be very aggressive going into the first turn,” Ortiz said. “Unfortunately, he stumbled. I think the stumble cost me a lot, for sure.”

Which was like saying Mount Vesuvius hurt the real estate market in Pompeii.

Tax, ridden by Ortiz’s brother, Irad, had a golden trip, sitting second behind Preakness winner War of Will, who opened a clear lead on the backstretch before fading to fifth. Jose Ortiz wisely didn’t rush up Tacitus after his horrific start and they gradually moved up. They were fourth, only two lengths behind War of Will after 6 furlongs in a moderate 1:12.43, and Tacitus actually looked as if he could win at the eighth pole. He was only 1½ lengths behind Tax, who held him off.

“Irad rode the perfect race today, he really did,” trainer Danny Gargan said. “Our game plan was to sit second or third the whole way. We thought Global Campaign would be in front, but he didn’t go, and War of Will went flying like that. Irad did the right thing and waited.”

Tax, the third choice behind Tacitus and 3-1 War of Will, paid $11 for his third win in eight starts. The gelded son of Arch and the mare Toll ran 1 1/8 miles in 1:49.28 and earned $330,000 for R.A. Hill Stable, Reeves Thoroughbred Racing, and Hugh Lynch and Corms Racing Stable. Completing the order of finish were Global Campaign, Laughing Fox, War of Will and Mihos.

“The Travers [Aug. 24] is the goal,” Gargan said, “and if he comes out of this well, we’re in it.”

Irad Ortiz was asked if he was surprised to see Tacitus and his brother challenging in the stretch after their eventful beginning.

“No, I knew he would come,” Irad said. “Tacitus is a nice horse.”

Just nice enough to make you wonder what he could do with a trouble-free trip.

Hit upset winner in Vanderbilt Handicap

Subhead. Defending champion Imperial Hint upset Horse of the Year candidate Mitole in the Grade I Alfred G. Vanderbilt Handicap while setting a 6-furlong track record of 1:07.92. Spanish Riddle (1:08, 1972) and Speightstown (1:08.04, 2004) had shared it. Javier Castellano rode Imperial Hint ($13.60), whom trainer Luis Carvajal Jr. hadn’t run since March 20 in Dubai. Imperial Hint beat 29-1 shot Diamond Oops by four lengths. Met Mile champion Mitole, the 1-2 favorite, was 3½ lengths farther back in his first loss in five starts this year. He backed up after a speed duel with Strike Power . . . Channel Cat ($29.20) won the Grade II, 1 3/8-mile Bowling Green Stakes on the turf for trainer Todd Pletcher and rider Luis Saez.