Saratoga Race Course will host racing from July 16 to Sept. 7, but no fans will be allowed at the bucolic track, NYRA announced on Friday in releasing the meet schedule.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced NYRA to cancel the remainder of its winter meet at Aqueduct on March 15 and delay the opening of its spring/summer meet at Belmont Park until June 3. No fans are being admitted to the giant Belmont grandstand.

Saratoga will race during the same 7 1/2 weeks as originally planned.

“We’re thrilled to be racing at Saratoga this summer and we thank Gov. Andrew Cuomo for his support and the support of horsemen who have worked with us to navigate the many challenges,” NYRA president and chief executive officer Dave O’Rourke said in a statement. “While this will be anything but a traditional Saratoga season, we hope to provide a semblance of normalcy for both the local community, as well as racing fans across the country.”

Saratoga’s 40-day meet will feature 39 graded stakes, with the $1 million Travers, a Grade I race run at 1 1/4 miles, pushed up to Aug. 8 as the coronavirus has thrown the horse racing schedule into flux. The Travers will now serve as one of the last major preps for the Kentucky Derby, which has been moved from May 2 to Sept. 5.

The Peter Pan, normally a prep for the Belmont, will be run on Opening Day at Saratoga as a prep for the Derby.

The 1 1/8-mile Whitney, also a Grade I stakes race, will be Aug. 1 and carries an automatic berth to the Breeders’ Cup Classic on Nov. 7 at Keeneland.

Saratoga, which will host the $500,000 Grade I Woodward Handicap (1 1/4 miles) on Sept. 5, will go head-to-head with the Kentucky Derby. The Jim Dandy, which normally is run early in the meet as a Travers prep, is set for Sept. 5 instead.

The Coaching Club American Oaks for 3-year-old fillies will be run on July 18 and serve as a qualifier for the Kentucky Oaks.