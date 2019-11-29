Best Bet: STRIKE MAGIC (1)

Best Value: TIZANOWBOX (10)

FIRST: Strike Magic is riding a forward line on late-pace and final figures; breakthrough predicted. Toastnjam fired crisp half-mile work last week and should be aided by cutback to 6 furlongs; very playable. Pink Peppermint debuts for potent first-out stable; follow the money.

SECOND: Deep Sea fired 3-furlong bullet since game placing in last; more to come. Full Salute makes third start of form cycle and owns fast back numbers; dangerous. Thousand Percent owns a win and two thirds in three starts at the Big A; must consider.

THIRD: Take Ten tallied swift final fraction when a strong fourth in last; keeps on giving. In Front should be in front and could prove very tough if allowed soft splits. Ocean Fire was a clear-cut second in last; right in the thick of this.

FOURTH: Mo Diddley is fleet-footed and projects as the main speed on the fence in bulky field. Fast Getaway could be the prime beneficiary if top selection hits the wall in the stretch. Mo Maverick is speedy, 2-for-2 on Big A sod and makes first start since claimed by Jason Servis; big-time player.

FIFTH: Menelik has trained sharply since speed and fade in debut on turf; move to dirt is key. Secret Rules exits tough-trip placing in last; very playable. Always Misbehaving is fresh and working with a purpose; must be factored into the mix.

SIXTH: Bourbon in May overcame slow fractions when a determined winner in last; pairs up. Tangled Web has won three of last five starts; be no surprise. Mohican compiled tight work slate for first start since claimed by Rudy Rodriguez; don't overlook.

SEVENTH: Lonhtwist is holding career-best condition and could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat. Fully Vested is fleet-footed and owns fast figures; worth long look. Dubini runs late and would be aided by pace meltdown.

EIGHTH: Carlos L. gets Lasix in first start for high-octane Jorge Navarro barn; string of recent bullets seal the deal. Performer is rested and packs potent kick on "A" efforts; very playable. Tax has faced the best in the 3-year-old division; right in the thick of this.

NINTH: Si Que Es Buena has the benefit of the rail and logs swift late-pace numbers on best efforts. Mercilla, an uncoupled stable mate of top selection, needed last; very interesting. Homeland Security was a hard-charging second in last; must consider.

TENTH: Tizanowbox tallied new pace top in first start since two-month absence last time; forward move expected. Elios Milos could be in the garden spot if fractions get fast and furious. Mac's Revolution drops and logged only win in South Ozone Park; very interesting. Quest for Fire also gets class relief and can be a front-running threat on best races; don't ignore.