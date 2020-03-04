TODAY'S PAPER
Best Bet: WENTZ (8); Best Value: WILL SING FOR WINE (1)

FIRST: Will Sing for Wine has trained strongly since useful fifth in first start since four-month layoff last time; forward move predicted. Cousin Andrew tallied solid final fraction when a sharp second in debut; very dangerous. Striking Speed displayed speed in first start and could prove very tough on a soft lead; must consider.

SECOND: Love and Love visually and numerically impressed when winning by nearly seven lengths last out; pairs up. Questeq is fleet-footed and should enjoy easier front-end flow at longer distance; very interesting. Alphadora has drilled twice since fast-figured maiden score last month; worth long look.

THIRD: Mine the Coin gets class drop after regressing in last start; rebounds to fast-figured win two races back. Prince of New York logged three tight works since winning lone start on Big A loam in January; very playable. True Blue Giant is riding a forward line on the numbers; don't ignore.

FOURTH: Plea gets Lasix and compiled tight training tab for first start since August; primed and ready. Mama Kin, another with sharp workout slate, adds blinkers after even third in well-bet debut; big-time player. Superbloodwolfmoon is speedy and should be aided by cutback to sprint.

FIFTH: Tiergan makes peak start of form cycle after hard-charging placing in last; more to come. Ten Twenty Nine packs potent late kick on "A" efforts and should offer generous ticket; worth long look. Quickflash tallied swift pace and final figures when  clear-cut maiden winner in last; bounces on Saturday?

SIXTH: Menzamenz is quick from gate and makes third start of form cycle; needs scratches to escape AE list. Kitten Heels was compromised by wide trip when third in key-race debut; very playable. A d'Oro, a tough-trip fourth in last, hails from Brad Cox barn; likely underlay.

SEVENTH: American Anthem tallied fast, late-pace figure when enduring rough journey in Toboggan last time; bullet half-mile drill last week seals the deal. Stan the Man owns fast numbers and gets favorable cutback to mile; very dangerous. Wicked Trick is riding a six-race winning streak; right in the thick of this. Joevia easily can impact on best efforts.

EIGHTH: Wentz is speedy, rested and training impressively; wire to wire. Mind Control has won two in a row and will be the prime beneficiary if top selection hits the wall in the stretch. Skyler's Scramjet  is fresh, working with a purpose and owns rapid back numbers; must be factored into the mix in ultra-contentious Tom Fool Handicap.

NINTH: Kansas Kis made forward move on internal and final figures last time after tallying swift final fraction in previous outing; call based on price. Lake Avenue won last two starts by a combined 16 lengths and notched eye-catching work slate for 3-year-old debut; logical, short-priced player. Maedean was four lengths behind Lake Avenue in Demoiselle Stakes on Dec. 7 but was pace and trip compromised that day; easily could close the gap.

TENTH: Attachment Rate, a top-figured maiden winner at Gulfstream last out, has yet to take a backward step on the numbers in three starts. Mischevious Alex was "geared down" when winning Swale Stakes by seven lengths last time; big-time contender. Untitled, a fast-figured winner in debut in December, makes third outing as a 3-year-old; very interesting. Montauk Traffic gets litmus test for class after winning two in a row; don't ignore.

