Best bet: CHARMING INDY (7)

Best value: FLASH TRADING (8)

FIRST: Ribbonite projects as the dominant speed in weak opener; handicapping 101. Our Whim will be sitting in the garden spot if top selection hits the wall in the stretch. Ouro Verde is another that would benefit if pace meltdown ensues.

SECOND: Tiz a Kitten ships in for Scott Lake and could capitalize on soft lead in field that’s light on speed. Savannah Belle packs potent kick and will be in the catbird seat if top selection wilts in the lane. Ultimate Cause also runs late and would be aided if top pick goes backward in the stretch.

THIRD: Ballard High notched swift late-pace figure when a game second at the distance last time; more to give. Weather Wiz has finished second at short odds in last two starts; be no surprise. Proven Reserves is firing bullets for debut for Chad Brown; need more?

FOURTH: Croatia owns stalker’s style that could be well served in field with ample speed. Susans Funnybone also owns sit-and-pounce style and was game second in last; very dangerous. Ed’s Quick Cat is quick from gate and should offer generous price; must consider.

FIFTH: Analyze the Odds logged solid final fraction when a clear-cut winner in last; pairs up. Morning Breez is the speed and can prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Mr. Pete is training with a purpose and makes first start since gelded; worth long look.

SIXTH: Last Chant owns a running style and pedigree that should benefit from switch to sod; price play in wide-open field. Sentry has trained strongly since solid placing in last at Gulfstream; logical player. Texican makes first grass start for Chad Brown; any questions?

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

SEVENTH: Charming Indy owns positional speed and gets confident price boost in first start since 70-day layoff; 2-for-3 at 9-furlong trip. Can You Diggit has finished second at short odds in four of last five starts; disappoints again? Calculated Risker regressed in last start after determined victory two races back; rebound potential.

EIGHTH: Flash Trading has worked strongly since fast-figured victory Feb. 4; takes another. Timeline owns speed, swift numbers and is training with a purpose for first start since September for Chad Brown; all the makings for an underlay. Pioneer Spirit also is fleet-footed and owns rapid figures but likely to attract too much tote support; value is everything.

NINTH: Champagne Papi logged career-best number on Big A sod last fall and should offer playable price in wide-open nightcap. The Chamo is riding a forward line on the numbers and moves to grass; very interesting. Victor Lounge is speedy and makes peak start of form cycle; right in the thick of this. Huracan makes first start since gelded and owns fast numbers on best efforts; very interesting.