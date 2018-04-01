Best bet: CARRY YOUR HEELS (7)

Best value: ANNIE ROCKS (4)

FIRST: Never Nevermore tallied solid late-pace figure when third in debut; more to come. Candygram displayed speed in two starts at Gulfstream; front-end threat. Dr. Hipp and Earned Success are uncoupled newcomers from the Chad Brown barn; follow the money.

SECOND: Nonna’s Boy is training swiftly and projects as the speed of the speed. Ring Necked packs potent late kick on “A” efforts; price will be tempting. Two Down One to Go is quick from the gate and could prove very tough if able to sprint clear from top selection; must consider.

THIRD: Lutheran Rags is riding a forward line on internal and final figures; main speed with aggressive ride. Felix in Fabula bested top selection by nearly five lengths when a hard-fought second in last; regresses today? Whyamisolucky overcame slow fractions to break maiden last out; developing and dangerous.

FOURTH: Annie Rocks logged strong efforts in both starts on Big A sod and fired half-mile bullet March 26; call based on price in season’s first turf race. Epping Forest is rested and owns four wins from eight starts; very dangerous. Kasuga is speedy and can prove very tough on soft lead.

FIFTH: Distorted Admiral owns stalker’s style and compiled six, tight works for first start since Feb. 2; primed and ready. Polar City is fleet-footed and could secure unchallenged lead; dangerous. Pretentious drops after finishing second to double-digit winners in last two starts; right in the thick of this.

SIXTH: You Promise returns to maiden claiming ranks after tough-trip fifth in last; throw deep in weak field. Neon was fourth after racing wide as the favorite in last; logical, short-priced player. Catania Rose should move forward in second start since three-month layoff; don’t ignore.

SEVENTH: Carry Your Heels fired 3-furlong bullet since clear-cut second on dirt last time and owns swift late-pace figures on turf; call in great betting race. Rock Ave. Road owns positional speed and is training with a purpose for first start in 117 days; very playable. Awsum Roar hails from Jason Servis barn and could play out as the quickest of the quick; must be factored into the mix.

EIGHTH: Sounds Delicious set solid splits when a front-running winner in last; speed of the speed once again. Divine Miss Grey owns fast figures and has won six of last nine starts; very dangerous. Highway Star delivered a subpar performance in last but is right in the thick of this on best efforts.

NINTH: Playboy Johnny makes first start since gelded and first start with maiden-claiming tag; career-best predicted. Can’tweallgetalong was a hard-charging third at 35-1 last out; very playable. O Shea Can U See bested second selection by a half-length March 9; be no surprise. Miracolo endured rough journey in debut; improvement expected.