TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 53° Good Morning
Broken Clouds 53° Good Morning
SportsHorseracing

Steve Matthews’ Aqueduct selections for Friday, Dec. 22

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Best Bet: SILBERADO (1); Best Value: GOING STRONG (5)

FIRST: Silberado makes first start since gelded and first start since claimed; big effort predicted. Love Your Buttons compiled tight work tab for first start since three-month layoff; very dangerous. Distorted Admiral makes first dirt start with a maiden-claiming tag; must consider.

SECOND: Steve’s Image ships downstate after 7-length score at Finger Lakes last time; ready for prime time. Pegasus Red owns fast late-pace figures and makes first start since claimed by Jason Servis; very dangerous. Mighty Zealous, claimed by Rudy Rodriguez last out, has finished second in last two; right in the thick of this.

THIRD: A Place to Shine has worked three times since fast-figured second in last at Parx; more to come. Friend of Liberty gets price boost after clear-cut win in last; very playable. She’s So Fine is training consistently for first start since May and is 1-for-1 at the Big A; must be considered.

FOURTH: Super Duper Girl owns speed and could secure unchallenged lead with aggressive ride. Problem Solving debuts for Chad Brown after firing 5-furlong bullet to conclude work tab; could be big-time problem for top selection. Neon makes first start for Steve Asmussen; easily could shine in debut.

FIFTH: Going Strong fired two 5-furlong bullets since last start; primed for wake-up effort. Bluegrass Singer is fleet-footed and projects as the main speed in first start for new barn; very dangerous. Point Hope logged swift final fraction when winning most recent start; very playable.

SIXTH: Gio d’Oro has logged swift numbers in both starts; short price is the problem. Shamrock Kid returns to dirt after much-improved placing on turf last time; developing and dangerous. Carmine’s Honor was second to an 11-length winner in debut; don’t dismiss.

SEVENTH: The Great Samurai is speedy, rested and logged two sharp works for first start in 48 days. Daddy’s Home has been idle since August but hails from white-hot Linda Rice barn; mixed message. Bunyaan is riding a forward line on the numbers and owns fast back figures; worth long look.

EIGHTH: Very Very Stella packs potent late kick and compiled tight work tab for first start in eight weeks; call in ultra-contentious dash. Diodoro entry: Helooksthepart is riding a two-race winning streak and mate Pete’s Play Call consistently logs fast figures; potent pairing. Phi Beta Express could play out as the dominant front-runner; right in the thick of this.

NINTH: Violent Delights displayed improved speed in last and should be set for best in third start of form cycle. Now a Factor adds blinkers and makes first dirt start for Mike Maker; very playable. Forward Motion also moves to main track after hard-charging third in debut on grass; dangerous. Bad Guy is favorably posted outside in bulky field; don’t ignore.

Steve
By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Knicks head coach Jeff Hornacek during agame against Porzingis: Hornacek more comfortable this year
Hornets center Dwight Howard gets caught between Knicks Knicks lose on road without Porzingis, Hardaway
Jets' Bryce Petty threw for only 179 yards Bowles confident that Petty will improve
New York Jets wide receiver Jeremy Kerley (14) Jets release veteran wide receiver Kerley
New York Giants safety Landon Collins looks on Collins says tweaked ankle is ‘sore,’ status uncertain
The Jets will decide this week on the Bowles has meeting with Wilkerson