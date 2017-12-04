Best bet: IWISHIRISH (1)

Best value: BIG THICKET (4)

FIRST: Iwishirish logged clear-cut win in first start on Big A loam; more to come. Ice Palace drops and returns to dirt; price will be tempting. Lady Constance owns fast numbers but drops in first start since claimed; mixed message.

SECOND: Classi Cat compiled tight work tab for first start since June; throw deep in weak maiden field. Playwright has repeatedly disappointed at short odds; you’ve been warned. Catapult Jack wheels back in a hurry after game placing this past Sunday; dangerous.

THIRD: Majestic Bloom drops and gets favorable switch to dirt; primed for wake-up. Gobi should pack amplified kick with cutback to 7 furlongs; big-time player. Daring Prospect gets price hike after dominant win Nov. 5; very playable.

FOURTH: Big Thicket gets favorable cutback to sprint after displaying improved speed last time; set for best. Leap to Glory returns to dirt after firing 3-furlong bullet last week; very interesting. Beach Access also notched bullet drill since last start; price will be tempting.

FIFTH: Miss Aja Brown turns back to more appropriate distance after speed and fade in last; return to rating tactics with blinkers off. Queen of Castle made bold move on the backstretch to wrest command en route to clear-cut win in last; very dangerous. Free N Clear runs late and could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues.

SIXTH: Conquest Twister makes first start for Robertino Diodoro after determined victory in last; pairs up. Will Did It is riding a two-race winning streak and owns fast figures; very playable. Candy Promises has been on the bench since August and takes suspicious price plunge but is more than good enough if all is well.

SEVENTH: Leaveematthegate took backward step in last after strong placing in prior; rebounds. Uncle Youdge also bounced last time after winning two starts back; very dangerous. Uno Emayo could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues; must consider. Psychic Energy received perfect setup to win last; vulnerable at short ticket today?

EIGHTH: Delta House is riding a forward line on late-pace and final figures; call in wide-open nightcap. Go could go from the gate with top-notch, front-end rider aboard. Moi compiled tight work tab for move to dirt for Chad Brown; underlay potential. Fools Gold also switches to main track for Brown barn, has finished third in both starts; must be factored into the mix.