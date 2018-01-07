Best bet: MY ROXY GIRL (7)

Best value: POWER NAP (4)

FIRST: Hembree is speedy and fired 5-furlong bullet Dec. 22; big effort predicted. Vilma also is quick from gate and hails from white-hot Linda Rice barn; dangerous. Brianbakescookies could be ideally positioned in the stalker’s seat if top pair hook on the lead.

SECOND: Beyondelle displayed improved speed last out and could be set for breakthrough at fat ticket. Solitary Gem adds blinkers and is favorably posted at hybrid distance. Gia Michael logged three tight works since last start and gets Lasix today; very interesting.

THIRD: Cotton Candy Cutie is training sharply and has the benefit of the rail at two-turn trip. Unbridledadventure is 2-for-2 at the distance; worth long look. Beyond Discreet could impact if pace meltdown ensues.

FOURTH: Power Nap gets confident price boost after much-improved third in last; more to come. War Eagle’s Return drops and owns fast figures; logical threat. Strueves Star packs potent kick on best and is working with a purpose for first start since August.

FIFTH: Fratello Del Nord was a fast-figured second in last and should have more to give in third start of form cycle. Sol the Freud owns fast late-pace figures and was a game second in last; very playable. Bluegrass Prevails was a strong second in last and a winner two starts back; right in the thick of this.

SIXTH: Kimmel entry: Impazible Creek is training with a purpose for first start since October and mate Impazible Woman has worked two times since second to a tons-the-best winner last out; just one goes with Angel Arroyo listed on both. Desert Affair could be in the garden spot if pace gets fast and furious. Goldtown makes first start with a maiden-claiming tag; must consider.

SEVENTH: My Roxy Girl is riding a two-race winning streak and fired a crisp, half-mile breeze Jan. 3; gets hat trick. Dream Fever is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. She’s Delightful broke maiden by an expanding five lengths when making first start on Big A’s main track; very playable.

EIGHTH: Bee Noteworthy is fresh, training sharply and is 2-for-2 on Big A loam; more to give. Absatootly could play out as the main speed with aggressive ride; very dangerous. Quezon made sustained rally to win the Garland of Roses stakes last time; right in the thick of this.

NINTH: My Victoria Rose adds blinkers after strong third in debut; call in wide-open nightcap. Iridescent Morn has drilled three times since tough-trip fourth in well-bet debut; very dangerous. Velvet Trinni is quick from the gate but has lost ground in the stretch in all eight starts; mixed message. Puffery has failed as the favorite in both starts; strike three today?