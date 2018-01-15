TODAY'S PAPER
Steve Matthews’ Aqueduct selections for Friday, Jan. 19

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Best bet: GOBI (7)

Best value: DANCINGWTHDAFFODLS (4)

FIRST: Baratti owns fast late-pace figures and is riding a forward line on final numbers; set for breakthrough. Conquest Expresso was an 11-length winner in last start; very dangerous. Bunyaan exits 20-1 victory in last; big-priced player once again.

SECOND: Impazible Woman is speedy, fresh and training with a purpose; wire to wire. Tough Old Bird was a tough-trip second in last and could be in the garden spot if top selection hits the wall. Desert Affair owns five seconds and eight thirds from 18 starts; exotics inclusion.

THIRD: My Roxy Girl is riding a two-race winning streak and could offer generous price. Miss Hot Stones owns fast numbers but looms a big-time underlay; your move. Stone Cold Flirt is fleet-footed and must be factored into the mix.

FOURTH: Dancingwthdaffodls made late run after being compromised by poor start in debut; added ground should play to strength. Simona was a clear-cut second behind a repeat winner last out; big-time threat. My Last Million also was second in last and gets blinkers and Lasix today; right in the thick of this.

FIFTH: Tiz Super is fleet-footed and favorably posted in big field. Jetsam Six owns stalker’s style and owns fast figures on “A” game. Holy Gold’s speed gives him a puncher’s chance at a fat ticket.

SIXTH: Iridescent Morn compiled solid work slate since debuting on turf last month; forward move predicted. Puffery earned swift number in first start but has failed as the favorite in both outings; handle with care at short odds. Queen Apollo was done in by pace pressure in first start; dangerous.

SEVENTH: Gobi notched swift final fraction when winning by more than six lengths last out; more to come. Dune Buggy visually and numerically impressed when breaking maiden by 12 lengths last time; very dangerous. Christmas Sky is speedy and riding a two-race winning streak; must consider.

EIGHTH: Absatootly was victimized by front-end pressure when third in Garland of Roses last out; softer trip today. Quezon bested top selection by more than three lengths when winning “Roses” in last; very playable. Holiday Disguise owns three wins from four starts but has been idle for 235 days; mixed message.

NINTH: Try Flying wheels back in a hurry and cuts back to more manageable distance; call in wide-open nightcap. Bluegrass Singer is speedy and can prove very tough on a soft lead. Paid Admission drops to lifetime low and makes peak start of form cycle; wake-up potential. Sierra Sun could be the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues.

