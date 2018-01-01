Best Bet: ALTAR BOY (5); Best Value: RUN FOR JAMES (6)

FIRST: She’s Cookin owns speed, adds blinkers and returns to dirt; controlling front-runner with aggressive handling. Forever Rising has finished second at short odds in last two starts; continues trend? Tulips Galore moves back to main track after displaying improved speed in last; price will be tempting.

SECOND: Gehrig notched improved late-pace figure when a solid second in last; more to come. Missle Bomb stalked strong fractions en route to clear-cut maiden win last out; dangerous. Quai Voltaire drops one level after regressing in last start; bounce-back threat.

THIRD: Lady Bergen logged two, solid workouts for first start since fast-figured score in November; ready for return. Vicki’s Dancer owns three wins from seven starts on Big A’s main track; worth long look. Same Kinda Crazy tallied swift internal and final numbers when a 4-length winner last out; right in the thick of this.

FOURTH: Parlapiano was compromised by wide trip last time after improved third in previous start; rebounds today. Dancingwthdaffodls made late run when a useful fourth in debut; something to build on. Card Doll gets Lasix and moves to dirt after being done in by poor start in debut; improvement expected.

FIFTH: Altar Boy gets confident price boost after determined win in last; three tight works in the interim seals the deal. Mills also climbs the claiming ladder after winning last; big-time player. Morning Buzz, another class-jumping, last-race winner, is more than good enough on recent efforts.

SIXTH: Run for James chased fast fractions and retreated last out but tallied fast-figured victory two starts back; bounces back. Karma Delight also regressed in most recent outing after winning previous start; very interesting. Starship Zeus is riding a forward line on the numbers; price will be tempting.

SEVENTH: Backyard Heaven visually and numerically impressed when breaking maiden last time; more to give. Mr. Buff owns sprinter’s speed and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Hammerin Aamer was a fast-figured second in last; must consider.

EIGHTH: Can’tweallgetalong is fresh, training with a purpose and makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; call in wide-open nightcap. Pequeno Grande makes first dirt start for Rudy Rodriguez; very interesting. Freudian Analyst is steadily improving on the numbers; price will be tempting. Purring on Empty gets blinkers/Lasix makeover and is firing bullets for first start since October; don’t ignore.