SportsHorseracing

Steve Matthews’ Aqueduct selections for Friday, March 30

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Best bet: AJNEDEEN (1)

Best value: LAKE PARTY (4)

FIRST: Ajnedeen compiled tight work tab since speed and fade in debut; improvement predicted. Stan the Man owns fast figures but has finished second at short odds in last three starts; mixed message. Untraceable returns from freshener for Chad Brown; must be considered.

SECOND: Gio Lucky packs potent kick and should be aided by slight cutback in distance. C K Dexter Haven was a clear-cut second to a much-the-best winner in last; dangerous. Blinded Vision is speedy and makes peak start of form cycle; must be factored into the mix.

THIRD: Conquest Bigluck E regressed last time after fast-figured win in prior; rebounds. Bowman’s Beast ships in from Maryland after ultra-game third in last at Laurel; worth long look. Cloud Control logged solid work slate for first start since December; price will be tempting.

FOURTH: Lake Party gets class relief after reacting negatively to fast-figured win two starts back; call based on price potential. Mr. Hot Rocks wheels back in a hurry after convincing maiden score last week; very dangerous. Comeoncomeoncat bounced last out after front-end victory in prior; speedy threat.

FIFTH: Dynamax Prime was a strong second in last and owns faster back figures; more to give. Prophet’s Cat was a clear-cut winner at 38-1 last time; big price with big chance once again. Special Story is fleet-footed and can prove very tough on an unchallenged lead.

SIXTH: Wappinger tallied fast late-pace figure when third in last at Laurel; likely to be overlooked in wagering by the locals. Lady Moyne has burned tons of cash when finishing second in last two starts; underlay once again. Flat Calm adds blinkers after failing to fire in well-bet debut; don’t ignore.

SEVENTH: Rodriguez entry: Lucky Town fired 5-furlong bullet drill since last start and mate Son of Mine was a fast-figured winner in last; potent pairing. Professor Snape dons the blinkers after change-of-pace third in last; very interesting. Sicilia Mike failed when favored in last but owns solid numbers on best efforts; worth a look.

EIGHTH: Mighty Zealous makes quick return after chasing swift splits and fading last week; cutback to sprint seals the deal. Tribecca is fleet-footed and owns fast figures; very playable. Bavaro is rested, training with a purpose and more than good enough on “A” effort.

NINTH: Spinyatta has been victimized by wide trips in last two starts and could be primed for breakthrough performance in fourth outing since three-month absence. Woundwithhereyes logged three tightly grouped workouts since top-figured win last out; could easily take another. This Bird Can Sing was an even fourth in last after besting Woundwithhereyes by nearly eight lengths when winning Jan. 28; right in the thick of this. Special Risk has finished second in last two starts; logical contender.

