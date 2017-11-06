Best bet: NEXT SHARES (8)

Best value: RIGHT ON (3)

FIRST: Money Purse is riding a forward line on the numbers and fired half-mile bullet last Saturday; primed for breakthrough. Lady Blessings drops and returns to dirt; dangerous. Paranoia also gets class relief and moves to main track; must be considered.

SECOND: Saratoga Heater wheels back in a hurry after tough-trip second last week; more to give in first start since claimed. Global Positioning gets confident two-level price boost after determined win in last; very dangerous. Bullheaded Boy compiled tight work tab for first start since March; don’t dismiss.

THIRD: Right On logged improved late-pace and final figures when breaking maiden last out; call based on price. Strategic Dreams gets class relief after succumbing to swift splits in the Grade I Frizette last time; very dangerous. Redhairdon’tcare has trained sharply since wire-to-wire winner in debut; must be factored into the mix.

FOURTH: Lady of Miracles owns sprinter’s speed and could play out as the controlling front-runner with aggressive handling. Giant Zinger was a hard-charging second in last and looms the prime beneficiary if top selection hits the wall in the stretch. Chiclet’s Dream makes grass debut for Chad Brown; enough said.

FIFTH: Phi Beta Express projects as the swiftest of the swift in a small field jammed with speed. Forest Blue owns stalker’s style and will be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Gorgeous Charli could prove very tough to collar if able to shake loose from other front-runners.

SIXTH: Glowing Ember has trained sharply since front-end victory at Laurel on Sept. 8; more to come. Spin Cycle took backward step in last start after game placing in prior; bounce-back threat. Orino packs a potent late wallop on best efforts; very interesting.

SEVENTH: Total Control earned solid final fraction when a strong second in last; more to give. Blind Pool is training with a purpose for first start in more than a year for Chad Brown; dangerous but likely underlay. La Pena was an even third after poor start in debut; worth long look.

EIGHTH: Next Shares tallied rapid late-pace figure when a determined winner in last; pairs up. Spring to the Sky set sizzling splits when a game second in last; big-time, front-end threat. Street Shark fired 5-furlong bullet drill since hard-fought victory in last; right in the thick of this.

NINTH: Space Key notched deceptively fast final fraction when fifth in last; needs scratches to escape AE list. Victory’s Cash, also below AE line, was pace and position compromised in last; very playable. Man of Chrome made forward move on the numbers in last and will offer fat odds; very interesting. Heat Check has been gelded since displaying improved speed in last; don’t ignore.