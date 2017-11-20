Best bet: DALARNA (8)

Best value: CRIMSON FROST (9)

FIRST: Our Whim logged solid final fraction when a clear-cut second last out; more to give. Leah’s Dream is speedy and adds blinkers; potential controlling front-runner. Iwishirish owns fast figures on best efforts.

SECOND: Big Expense drops, returns to dirt and gets favorable cutback to sprint. Missimpazi also gets class relief and could get early jump with aggressive ride; very dangerous. Orchid Party compiled tight work tab for debut for Steve Asmussen; follow the money.

THIRD: I Still Miss You was done in by hot pace when attempting distance beyond her scope last time; improvement predicted. Indy’s Lady was a fast-figured winner in last at Finger Lakes; very playable. Pure Silver beat just one runner when 95 cents on the dollar in eight-horse field last time; underlay again.

FOURTH: Rapt is riding a forward line on the numbers and is 1-for-1 on the Big A grass. Pioneer Spirit is fleet-footed and has won two of last three starts; dangerous. New York Song has trained sharply since wide-trip sixth in last; don’t ignore.

FIFTH: Simona is speedy, gets favorable cutback in distance and much-needed change of surface; sitting on breakthrough. My Roxy Girl has finished second in three of last four starts; prefers minor spoils? Thirsty Bird debuts for Todd Pletcher; could be the goods.

SIXTH: Tiz a Kitten turns back to 6 furlongs and should pack amplified late wallop; needs scratches to draw into body of race. Lulu’s Blues makes peak start of form cycle after late-running fourth in last; very playable. Laura’s Patriot took backward step in last start after much-improved placing in prior; rebound potential. High Jingo is quick from the blocks and holds razor-sharp form; dangerous.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

SEVENTH: Danyelli was “legged-up” on turf last time and projects as the main speed on the fence with return to dirt today. Pink Sands has burned the chalk players when second as the favorite in last two starts; strike three? Tactical Affair, a $430G yearling, concluded work tab with half-mile bullet; could be the goods.

EIGHTH: Dalarna owns fast late-pace figures and is riding a three-race winning streak; more to come. Lunaire has worked three times since finishing less than two lengths behind top selection after taking bad step in the stretch last time; could easily close the gap. Secretary At War is swift from the gate and is 1-for-1 on Big A grass; right in the thick of this.

NINTH: Crimson Frost visually and numerically impressed when a seven-length winner in first start on Big A loam; more to come. Tapella notched career-best late-pace figure when winning second straight last time; very playable. Run and Go owns sprinter’s speed and starts from the fence; serious wire-to-wire threat.

10TH: Factor This makes quick return after being eased when saddle slipped in sixth race Saturday; deserves another chance if able to escape AE list. Tom’s Music has trained with a purpose since tough-trip eighth Sept. 9; rail draw is added bonus. Congruity has failed as the public choice in all three starts; torches chalk players again? Lake Party notched his best two final numbers when racing on grass; very interesting. Pragmatist gets blinkers/Lasix makeover after trailing throughout in debut; wake-up potential.