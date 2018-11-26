Best Bet: RAPPEL (8); Best Value: ODE TO THE HUNT (5)

FIRST: Missle Bomb owns six wins and two seconds from last eight starts; keeps on giving. Monteleone is training with a purpose for first start since July; price will be tempting. Wegotoldyougotsold won two straight at Keeneland and owns a victory at the Big A; must consider.

SECOND: Giant Ending exits two-move placing in last; more to give in second start since two-month absence. Three Eighty Eight regressed in last start after 14-length win in previous start; rebound threat. She'sgotthebeat was less than a length behind top selection after rough start last time; must be factored into the mix.

THIRD: Blue Jean Kitten logged two half-mile works since being compromised by slow fractions when a late-running third in last; set for best. Fuji, from a dam that has produced four grass winners, fired 5-furlong bullet for switch to sod; very interesting. Tenacious Jewel is training swiftly for potent first-out stable (20 percent); follow the money.

FOURTH: Introspection has worked three times since taking backward step in last start; bounces back to best Friday. Alisio was a fast-figured second in debut; regresses today? Paynterbynumbers concluded work tab with two bullet drills; could be the goods.

FIFTH: Ode to the Hunt wheels back in nine days after useful sixth in last; owns fast late-pace figures on best efforts. Elenzee is speedy and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Gosilently also is quick from the gate and could play out as the swiftest of the swift; must respect.

SIXTH: Hot Diggity made sustained rally when a clear-cut second in last; demand square price in field that's loaded with newcomers. Kadens Courage owns speed but has lost ground in the stretch in all four starts; must take the good with the bad. True Gold was a sub-par eighth in last after two, fast-figured seconds to start career; more than good enough on "A" effort.

SEVENTH: Best Performance could be primed for her best performance after compiling eye-catching work slate for first start since June; rates close call. Face It tallied swift internal and final numbers when a 10-length maiden winner in last; very dangerous. Aikenetta faltered late on turf last time but won by nearly four lengths on dirt two races back; right in the thick of this.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

EIGHTH: Rappel logged solid final fraction when a determined winner in last; pairs up. Morning Breez is fleet-footed and can be effective on the lead or from the stalker's seat; very playable. Outrageous Bet took back step last time on main track but was a winner in previous two starts on turf; must be factored into the mix.

NINTH: All Clear notched only career win at the Big A last fall; history repeats. La Cat Warrior is fresh and owns fast late-pace and final figures; very dangerous. Formal Start drops and could land in exotics at fat price; don't ignore. Merger of Banks consistently delivers strong efforts but rarely finds the winner's circle (1-for-18); proceed with caution at short ticket.