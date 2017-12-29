TODAY'S PAPER
SportsHorseracing

Steve Matthews’ Aqueduct selections for Monday, Jan. 1, 2018

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Best bet: PECULIAR SENSATION (4)

Best value: MARRIAGE FEVER (5)

FIRST: Monteleone owns fast figures and is training with a purpose for first start since October; ready. Glennwood packs potent kick on best and should offer generous ticket; worth long look. Factor This logged clear-cut win in first start on Big A dirt; don’t ignore.

SECOND: Forever Dreams is riding a forward line on the numbers and should be aided by additional ground. Split Time was second to a clear-cut winner in debut; could easily take this. Anne’s Song adds blinkers and could be sitting on breakthrough effort at big ticket.

THIRD: Holiday Disguise owns fast late-pace figures and is training sharply for first start since May; rail draw seals the deal. Frostie Anne has won three of last four and now makes first start since claimed by Rudy Rodriguez; dangerous. Frost Wise demolished N1X field by 16 lengths last out; right in the thick of this.

FOURTH: Peculiar Sensation logged determined, front-end score in last and owns faster back figures; pairs up. Acoustic notched swift final fraction when making seven-wide move when second in last; very playable. Helical Spring was an even third in first race over the track; very interesting.

FIFTH: Marriage Fever tallied fast late-pace figure when a sharp winner in last; more to come. Blaze’n Prospector compiled six tight works for first start in 56 days; big-time player. Saratoga Heater drops and owns fast numbers on best efforts; must consider.

SIXTH: Dune Buggy visually and numerically impressed when a 12-length winner in first dirt start; keeps on giving. Playinwiththebigboys ships in from Finger Lakes after logging three wins and four seconds from last seven starts; big-time threat. Tiz R Bella makes first main-track start for H. James Bond; don’t dismiss.

SEVENTH: Honor Up drew off to eye-catching, 11-length victory when breaking maiden last month; more to give. Diamond King dumped rider in last but logged two impressive wins to start career; very playable. Seven Trumpets ships in from South Florida after winning at Churchill Downs; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: Reign Charger tallied deceptively fast final fraction when seventh in debut; throw deep in wide-open nightcap. James Ciro drops into maiden claimer after displaying improved speed in last; very playable. Incubator regressed in last start after fast-figured third in prior; rebound potential. Hoard also bounced last time and should pack intensified kick with cutback to mile; must be factored into the mix.

