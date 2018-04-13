________________________________________

Best Bet: KULIN ROCK (5); Best Value: SIR BALLANTINE (7)

FIRST: Hokulea returns to maiden-claiming ranks and owns fast late-pace figures on best efforts; call in weak opener. Wushu Warrior is speedy but has lost ground at short odds in last three starts; you’ve been warned. Trinni Juice could be ideally positioned if pace meltdown ensues; price will be tempting.

SECOND: Tizzelle owns a win and a second in two starts on Big A sod; tight, recent work tab seals the deal. Jaunt was overmatched in Tropical Park Oaks last time; must consider. House of Dixie and Icespire are uncoupled Chad Brown-trained runners that get Lasix in U.S. debuts; what a country.

THIRD: Stallion Heiress is fleet-footed and could capitalize on soft lead in small group. Uni is training sharply and packs potent kick on “A” game. Fifty Five is another that runs late and is working with a purpose; Chad Brown with two uncoupled starters in five-horse field.

FOURTH: Prophet’s Cat gets favorable cutback in distance after game placing just two weeks ago; more to give. H Man also was a strong second in last and consistently delivers sharp efforts. Rock Doc fits the profile of top two (solid second in last start) and fired crisp half-mile work in the interim; right in the thick of this.

FIFTH: Kulin Rock is riding a forward line on the numbers and makes peak start of form cycle; primed for career best. Mr. Dougie Fresh was a fast-figured, front-end winner on dirt last out and owns a win and a second in two starts on Aqueduct grass; very dangerous. Attribute also is speedy and could prove very tough on a loose lead.

SIXTH: Miss Munnings is fresh and owns fastest figures of those that have started. Confirmation Bias debuts for Chad Brown and notched best-of-109 half-mile drill on March 25; could be the goods. Coexistence, also from Brown barn, makes first grass start; need more?

SEVENTH: Sir Ballantine was given seven-weeks of R&R after dominant score in slop last time; similar effort on dry land. Mr. Buff is speedy, owns fast figures but has finished second in four of last six starts; handle with care at short ticket. Storm Prophet is another that always fires but seems to prefer runner-up awards (eight seconds from 19 starts); demand value.

EIGHTH: Mentality projects as the speed of the speed with aggressive ride from the rail. Ambassador Jim has hit the board in all four starts and gets Lasix for first outing since October; dangerous. Coltandmississippi owns suitable bloodlines for first grass start; don’t ignore.

NINTH: Jasmine’s Gem is quick from the gate and lands in field that’s light on speed. Reversethedecision tallied rapid final fraction in debut on Jan. 7 on Gulfstream grass and compiled tight work tab for return; very dangerous. Closing Statement earned solid numbers in all three turf starts; right in the thick of this. Sansibar Jewel gets the meds in stateside debut for Christophe Clement; very interesting.