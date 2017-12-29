TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 17° Good Evening
Few Clouds 17° Good Evening
SportsHorseracing

Steve Matthews’ Aqueduct selections for Sunday, Dec. 31

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Best bet: BOBBY ON FLEEK (4)

Best value: POP THE HOOD (6)

FIRST: Power Boss is riding a forward line on the numbers and makes peak start of form cycle. Tilt compiled solid work slate for debut for Todd Pletcher; could be the goods. Egyptian Pioneer makes first start for Rudy Rodriguez; follow the money.

SECOND: Baby Boss displayed speed and hit the wall when 80 cents on the dollar in debut at Finger Lakes; better price today. Viradia regressed in last start after game placing in prior; rebound threat. Cathy Naz is improving and makes first outing with maiden-claiming tag; worth long look.

THIRD: Sandy Belle was a front-end winner in last and projects as the main speed once again. Nothingbutasmile earned improved pace figure in last; dangerous. Terralsole was an even third in first start since three-month absence last time; don’t ignore.

FOURTH: Bobby on Fleek gets confident price hike after dominant victory in last; more to come. Curtis is speedy and rested; very dangerous. Tribecca also is quick from the gate and will offer generous ticket; very interesting.

FIFTH: Dancingwthdaffodls was fourth in 12-horse field after bad start in debut; improvement predicted. Missimpazi took backward step in last after strong second in prior; bounce-back potential. Pretty River makes first dirt start after showing improved speed in last; price will be tempting.

SIXTH: Pop the Hood is rested and could speed pop contentious field at big ticket. Gorgeous Charli owns fast figures and an advantageous stalker’s style; dangerous. Polar Jet has won two in a row for white-hot Linda Rice barn; could easily take another. Tommy T fired half-mile bullet since game victory in last; right in the thick of this.

SEVENTH: Extinct Charm notched swift internal numbers in last start after logging fast final fraction two races back; call based on price in wide-open Alex M. Robb stakes. Sea Raven packs a powerful late wallop on best efforts and has the benefit of the rail; very playable. Papa Shot is 1-for-1 on the Big A main track; must be factored into the mix.

EIGHTH: Three Goals tallied improved late-pace figure when third in last; stretch to a mile plays to strength. Big Thicket was a fast-numbered fourth in last and now makes first start since claimed by Linda Rice; very dangerous. Cantakeitanymore made menacing middle move and flattened late when a tough-trip fourth in last; worth long look. This Cat Can Fly returns to dirt after even fifth in last; must consider.

Steve
By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Giants interim head coach Steve Spagnuolo looks on Giants vs. Redskins preview
Jets defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson has been benched Wilkerson not expected to play in Jets’ finale
Head coach Todd Bowles of the New York Jets extend contracts of Bowles, Maccagnan
The Nets' Caris LeVert reacts after a basket LeVert remains on Nets’ second unit, in ‘his comfort zone’
Kristaps Porzingis said defenders are hitting him lightly Porzingis wants refs to call touches that foul up his shot
New Giants general manager media Dave Gettleman speaks Gettleman: Giants GM is job I’ve ‘only dreamed about’