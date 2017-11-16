Best Bet: WAR CANOE (7); Best Value: RAPT (6)

FIRST: Love Your Buttons compiled tight work tab for first start for new barn; set for best. Fooch has been idle since speed and fade in debut at Gulfstream in February; front-end threat. Shidoshi owns speed and makes first main-track start; very interesting.

SECOND: Nominal Dollars is riding an improving line on the numbers and should offer best price of the contenders. Arbitrator owns fast final fractions and should move forward in second start since two-month absence. Conquest Bigluck E owns swift numbers and makes first start since claimed by Robertino Diodoro; dangerous.

THIRD: Cloud Control tallied fast late-pace figure when a clear-cut winner in last; pairs up. Becker’s Galaxy should pack amplified wallop with cutback to 7 furlongs; big-time threat. Sudden Surprise bounced in last after determined win in previous start; rebound threat.

FOURTH: Power of Attorney made menacing middle move and faded in debut and now moves to grass for potent second-out stable. Tom’s Music logged eye-catching workout tab for first start since September; dangerous. The Presidency was a useful fifth in debut; improvement expected.

FIFTH: Abiding Star is speedy and riding a three-race winning streak; more to come. Wabel runs late and could be in the garden spot if top selection hits the wall in the stretch. Mills holds sharp current condition and owns a win and a second in two starts at the Big A; right in the thick of this.

SIXTH: Rapt was pace and trip compromised when a strong third in last; close call in contentious group. Krampus logged three tight works since winning second in a row last time; very playable. Pocket Change was a front-running winner in debut on dirt at Parx and could play out as the controlling speed on grass; worth long look.

SEVENTH: War Canoe wheels back in a hurry after visually-impressive win on Wednesday; more to come. Church Social is training sharply and tallied only win on Big A sod; very dangerous. Driven by Speed owns sprinter’s speed and could play out as the dominant front-runner.

EIGHTH: Very Very Stella notches rapid late-pace figures and rates call based on price potential in wide-open field. Pete’s Play Call owns fast figures and gets confident price hike in first start since claimed; very dangerous. Skyler’s Scramjet is 1-for-1 at the Big A and is firing bullets for first start in 60 days; big-time threat.

NINTH: Electro exits sprint tightener last time and projects as the controlling speed at marathon distance with aggressive ride. Glad Moon is training with a purpose at Fair Hill base for first start since gelded for Michael Dickinson; very playable. Desperado has the benefit of the rail and owns fast numbers but is 0-for-15; mixed message. Im the Captain Now also owns fast numbers but repeatedly disappoints at short odds; you’ve been warned.