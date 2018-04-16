Best bet: HEAVY MEDDLE (8)

Best value: PROBLEM SOLVING (3)

FIRST: Fix Me a Sandwich ships in from Maryland after compiling work slate that culminated with half-mile bullet at Laurel; follow the money in juvenile crapshoot. Baggins also concluded training tab with bullet drill; dangerous. Social Fan has been training with a purpose at Palm Beach Downs; must consider.

SECOND: Regalian makes quick return after tough-trip placing Friday; rates close call. Heyitsnricopalazo is speedy and looms the controlling front-runner on the fence; dangerous. Blinded Vision exits wire-to-wire maiden score in last; must be factored into the mix.

THIRD: Problem Solving returns to maiden-claiming ranks after speed and fade in last two; improvement predicted. Just Bling It has finished second in both starts; continues trend? Golden Vale compiled four tight works for first start in seven weeks; very interesting.

FOURTH: Expressly drops after speed and fade in last; favorable outside post seals the deal. Doinwhatshelikes was a clear-cut winner at this level last time; could easily take another. Conquest So True wheels back in a hurry and gets class relief after even third last week; must consider. Jcs American Dream has been idle since October but packs potent kick on best efforts.

FIFTH: Votre Coeur owns fast late-pace figures and makes first start for Michelle Nevin barn; rates close call in wide-open turf dash. Dynamic War is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Transaction Tax also is quick from gate and is training sharply for first start since October; dangerous. Hollywood Cat owns stalker’s style and could be prime beneficiary if fractions get fast and furious.

SIXTH: Port Arch was compromised by wide trip when third on St. Patrick’s Day; forward move predicted. Ucantcatchmybreath has finished second in last two starts; logical, short-priced player. Hashtag Winning exits fast-figured placing in last at Penn National; must be factored into the mix.

SEVENTH: Hey Jabber Jaw makes first start since claimed by David Jacobson after 10-length score April 12; keeps on giving. Threefiveindia needed last and packs solid late wallop on “A” game. Green Gratto’s speed always gives him a puncher’s chance.

EIGHTH: Heavy Meddle is 1-for-1 on Big A sod and logged four tight works since last start; primed for best. With Exultation owns three wins and a second in four starts on Aqueduct turf and makes first start for Linda Rice barn; very dangerous. Francis Freud was a strong second at 38-1 in lone outing on Aqueduct grass in December; very interesting.

NINTH: You Promise was a better-than-it-looks fourth after seven-wide trip last time; call based on price potential in wide-open nightcap. Opus Uno was pace and position compromised when third to a 10-length winner in last; worth long look. I Like Your Style displayed good speed and faded slightly when third in well-bet debut; big-time player. Classy Cara drops to lifetime low; wake-up threat at juicy ticket.