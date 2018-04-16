TODAY'S PAPER
49° Good Evening
49° Good Evening
SportsHorseracing

Steve Matthews’ Aqueduct selections for Thursday, April 19

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Print

Best bet: HEAVY MEDDLE (8)

Best value: PROBLEM SOLVING (3)

FIRST: Fix Me a Sandwich ships in from Maryland after compiling work slate that culminated with half-mile bullet at Laurel; follow the money in juvenile crapshoot. Baggins also concluded training tab with bullet drill; dangerous. Social Fan has been training with a purpose at Palm Beach Downs; must consider.

SECOND: Regalian makes quick return after tough-trip placing Friday; rates close call. Heyitsnricopalazo is speedy and looms the controlling front-runner on the fence; dangerous. Blinded Vision exits wire-to-wire maiden score in last; must be factored into the mix.

THIRD: Problem Solving returns to maiden-claiming ranks after speed and fade in last two; improvement predicted. Just Bling It has finished second in both starts; continues trend? Golden Vale compiled four tight works for first start in seven weeks; very interesting.

FOURTH: Expressly drops after speed and fade in last; favorable outside post seals the deal. Doinwhatshelikes was a clear-cut winner at this level last time; could easily take another. Conquest So True wheels back in a hurry and gets class relief after even third last week; must consider. Jcs American Dream has been idle since October but packs potent kick on best efforts.

FIFTH: Votre Coeur owns fast late-pace figures and makes first start for Michelle Nevin barn; rates close call in wide-open turf dash. Dynamic War is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Transaction Tax also is quick from gate and is training sharply for first start since October; dangerous. Hollywood Cat owns stalker’s style and could be prime beneficiary if fractions get fast and furious.

SIXTH: Port Arch was compromised by wide trip when third on St. Patrick’s Day; forward move predicted. Ucantcatchmybreath has finished second in last two starts; logical, short-priced player. Hashtag Winning exits fast-figured placing in last at Penn National; must be factored into the mix.

SEVENTH: Hey Jabber Jaw makes first start since claimed by David Jacobson after 10-length score April 12; keeps on giving. Threefiveindia needed last and packs solid late wallop on “A” game. Green Gratto’s speed always gives him a puncher’s chance.

EIGHTH: Heavy Meddle is 1-for-1 on Big A sod and logged four tight works since last start; primed for best. With Exultation owns three wins and a second in four starts on Aqueduct turf and makes first start for Linda Rice barn; very dangerous. Francis Freud was a strong second at 38-1 in lone outing on Aqueduct grass in December; very interesting.

NINTH: You Promise was a better-than-it-looks fourth after seven-wide trip last time; call based on price potential in wide-open nightcap. Opus Uno was pace and position compromised when third to a 10-length winner in last; worth long look. I Like Your Style displayed good speed and faded slightly when third in well-bet debut; big-time player. Classy Cara drops to lifetime low; wake-up threat at juicy ticket.

Steve
By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com

New York Sports

Nets GM Sean Marks talks to media at Barker: Patience will be key for Nets, Knicks fans
Brandon Drury of the Yankees hits a two-run Yanks’ Drury still dealing with blurred vision
Miami Marlins' Starlin Castro, left, hits a single Starlin Castro has fond memories of Yankees
Jets guard Brian Winters spikes the ball during Jets’ Winters describes abdominal injury pain
Mets rightfielder Jay Bruce reacts after he struck Bruce sits again Monday, but says foot improving
From left, Don La Greca, Michael Kay and Kay tops WFAN Afternoon Drive in winter ratings